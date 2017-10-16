Body Found in Pennsylvania River Identified as ‘Shark Tank’ Entrepreneur

The body of a man who was identified as one of the entrepreneurs who appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank was found floating in a Pennsylvania river.

Authorities tell ABC News affiliate, ABC-6 that the body of Philip Reitnour, 58 was found Thursday in the Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River with a gunshot to his head.

Audiences might recall Reitnour founded the “EmergenSee” app to give smart phone users a way to provide live-streams of their emergencies and locations, to rescuers. He pitched the idea in October 2014, but none of the sharks were interested in his invention.

As per his website, the Emergensee Personal Safety App is there to connect you with Pre-Set Safety Contacts. Once you Tap the EmergenSee App, Live Streaming Audio, Video and GPS Location Data is transmitted directly to your Safety Contacts. Your contacts will see, hear and follow the incident in real-time, providing them with full situational awareness, getting you the help you need.

In 2015, Reitnour’s app received recognition as one of the Verizon Power Answers Award winners.

“EmergenSee, selected for it’s Emergency Response capability, is an enterprise grade backend security system and personal safety app, that links police, fire and emergency medical services with people in crisis, reducing response times and increasing their effectiveness,” a press release read.

Subsequently, Reitnour found himself in a debt of more than $3 million and was being sued, according to court documents.

It is unclear if Reitnour died by suicide as law enforcement is currently investigating his death. The medical examiner has not ruled on the cause.

Reitnour is survived by his children. In 2016, he told The Huffington Post that before his wife died in 2005 after a five-year battle with breast cancer.