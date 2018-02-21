Shamrock Shakes Are Officially Back at McDonald’s

Shamrock Shake season is officially upon us!

The frothy green creations are back at fast food giant McDonald’s locations beginning Feb. 21, and the minty beverage is the perfect way to herald that not-quite-spring but the not-fully-still-winter season that also contains the holiday of St. Patrick’s Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shamrock Shakes debuted in 1970 and have since become a fan favorite, with customers rushing to get their hands on the green drinks every year when they inevitably resurface like a flower poking its way through the winter snow.

Made of vanilla ice cream blended with a mint syrup and topped with whipped cream, the shakes offer a beloved twist on the traditional and have arrived in time for customers to get their fix before St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Last year, McDonald’s expanded the Shamrock Shake family with Chocolate Shamrock Shakes, Shamrock Mochas, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappés, and Shamrock Hot Chocolate, though it doesn’t seem any of those options will be returning this year.

The drinks are only available for a limited at select locations, so if you want to get your green on, there’s no better time to start. If they so desire, customers can hunt down the shakes by using the Shamrock Finder app for iOS and Android.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mcdonalds