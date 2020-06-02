Arkansas Senator Turns Heads With 'No Quarter' Tweet About George Floyd Protesters

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has caused some controversy online after calling for "no quarter" on some of the protestors engaged in demonstrations across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd. In a tweet posted Monday, Cotton initially called for the "anarchy, rioting and looting" to end and threatened the deployment of the 101st Airborne Division.

That tweet received plenty of criticism on its own, including from Cox Media Capital Reporter Jamie Dupree. After quote-tweeting Cotton's initial tweet, he quote-tweeted Dupree claiming he'd call for "whatever it takes to restore order." The tweet also included his reference to "no quarter," a military term that implies enemy combatants in battle wouldn't be captured but killed instead. The practice is outlawed in modern warfare, thanks to the 1907 Hague Convention that declared that the practice "is especially forbidden."

And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters. https://t.co/OnNJmnDrYM — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

Cotton is no stranger to over-the-top rhetoric. On May 19, he appeared on Hannity to explain his proposal to withhold stimulus payments from certain cities that he claimed would spend "hard-earned taxpayer dollars on illegal immigrants." While controversial, his call for specific lawbreakers to be killed without trial didn't sit well with voters on Twitter.