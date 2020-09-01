Senator Rand Paul Claims BLM Protesters Outside White House Almost 'Killed' Him

✖

Sen. Rand Paul claimed that an "angry mob" of Black Lives Matter protesters Would have killed" him and his wife in the police had not intervened on Friday. Paul and his wife, Kelley, were seen leaving the White House after the Republican National Convention on Friday and were recorded walking through a crowd. Paul told Fox News that the encounter was terrifying from his perspective.

"They would have killed us had the police not been there," Paul claimed in an interview with Fox News. "The threats were to f— you up, to you know, to kill you. The threats were if they could get ahold of you, and I truly believe with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us, they would have gotten us to the ground. We might not have been killed. We might just have been injured by being kicked in the head or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless."

Paul further claimed that the footage of his exit from the White House was not widely covered by news outlets, though it did appear on cable and broadcast news as well as on social media. He believes that, in general, the protests over the last three months have not gotten enough mainstream coverage.

"You've seen the pictures. Most of the networks will not show the pictures of this. This is happening in all of our cities. Its got to stop and thank God for the police," Paul said. "Had we not gotten to the police, I truly believe that the police saved our lives, and we would not be here today, or we'd be in a hospital today had the police not been there."

The video shows Paul and his wife surrounded by a full complement of police as they go from the White House to their hotel, with dozens of protesters rushing them and shouting their opposition to Paul's political actions. One protester shoved a police officer, who, in turn, knocked into Paul, but other than that, he remained unscathed.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Paul further described the protesters as "idiots," claiming that he has worked for their cause and does not deserve their ire. He pointed out that he introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to the Senate, which would ban the use of no-knock warrants across the U.S. However, Paul has not joined the protesters' calls to have the two police officers who shot and killed Taylor in her own home arrested.

Black Lives Matter protests have continued across the country since May 25, when four Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd while trying to arrest him. Protesters have generally called for drastic police reform or police abolition. On that issue, Paul disagrees with them.