Senator Joni Ernst Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, But Twitter Isn't Here for It

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, but Twitter isn't here for it. Ernst, a Republican, tweeted out a photo of herself getting the shot while wearing a mask. She noted in her post that she got the vaccination due to the Office of the Attending Physician recommending all lawmakers do so.

While many of her congressional peers have also been vaccinated, Ernst in particular has drawn a lot of criticism with her post, as she previously stated that she "skeptical" of the COVID-19 mortality rate. "They're thinking there may be 10,000 or less deaths that were actually singularly COVID-19," she said in September, per Newsweek. She then implied that she believes doctors were embellishing the number of deaths so that they could financially benefit. "These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they're doing?" Over on Twitter, users are heavily criticizing Ernst for boasting about getting the vaccine, after downplaying the seriousness of the virus. Scroll down to see what they are saying.