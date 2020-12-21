Senator Joni Ernst Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, But Twitter Isn't Here for It
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, but Twitter isn't here for it. Ernst, a Republican, tweeted out a photo of herself getting the shot while wearing a mask. She noted in her post that she got the vaccination due to the Office of the Attending Physician recommending all lawmakers do so.
While many of her congressional peers have also been vaccinated, Ernst in particular has drawn a lot of criticism with her post, as she previously stated that she "skeptical" of the COVID-19 mortality rate. "They're thinking there may be 10,000 or less deaths that were actually singularly COVID-19," she said in September, per Newsweek. She then implied that she believes doctors were embellishing the number of deaths so that they could financially benefit. "These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they're doing?" Over on Twitter, users are heavily criticizing Ernst for boasting about getting the vaccine, after downplaying the seriousness of the virus. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
2/3 I encourage all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes. Thanks to #OperationWarpSpeed and the tireless work of Americans across the country, we are one step closer to defeating this virus.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 20, 2020
3/3 It’s also important that we continue to wear a mask, social distance, and follow CDC guidelines to protect our families, friends, and neighbors.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 20, 2020
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/9yFXKyYNuR— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 21, 2020
My husband is a nurse in a Boston nursing home. He was supposed to get vaccinated today, but it's been pushed back to 1/4. He's doing everything in his power to stay healthy so he can get vaccinated. This is infuriating👆— Kristin Johnson (@KrissyCabbage) December 21, 2020
Isn't it amazing how all these republicans who called COVID a hoax & supported trump in his efforts to deny the pandemic are now pushing their way to the front of the lines to be vaccinated.
Meanwhile we have healthcare workers actually on the frontlines going unvaccinated.— Ewing619 (@Ewing619) December 21, 2020
People who spent months disinforming Americans about COVID should be last in line to get any vaccine— WeatherDem 🇺🇸 (@WeatherDem) December 21, 2020
@joniernst of course cuts the line after spreading misinformation about the virus for months. How do these people sleep at night?— Dr. Maggie (@NDgradmom) December 21, 2020
What example are they setting at this moment? Front line workers don’t need their example, they need the vaccine. And this woman is taking a dose from one of them. If they want to go first when their age group is up, fine. But to get it now is beyond selfish.— Willem Hartong (@HartongWillem) December 21, 2020
Joni Ernst lied and said that the COVID death toll was being inflated by doctors who stood to profit from the pandemic. She lied about the pandemic and now she's getting a vaccine to protect herself from the pandemic she lied about.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 21, 2020
Why Joni? The doctors are lying about the deaths for money. I know, because you told us so. How many people have you killed with your lies, Joni? As someone who lost family to COVID while your lies help spread it, I seriously, seriously hope you burn in hell for what you've done.— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 21, 2020
315,000 souls later & this one, Joni Ernst, jumps to the head of the line. #PitifulPolitician pic.twitter.com/5EDw8PWlwu— Mare: Love to Laugh/Laugh to Live (@KittyKittay) December 21, 2020
If you could line up every American by when they should get the vaccine, there'd be a special pen at the very end of the line—after 328.8 million Americans—where Joni Ernst would go. Instead she got vaccinated *months* before the majority of Americans. Makes us look like suckers. https://t.co/mwq8hLDBBw— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 21, 2020
First Senator Joni Ernst used the influence given to her by the people of Iowa to lie and say hero doctors saving lives were faking Covid to make money. Now she's using that influence to get herself vaccinated before you. https://t.co/zBP9eKhech— Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) December 21, 2020
People died because of the Covid-19 misinformation Joni Ernst put out. She even suggested that congress should outlaw vaccines. Yet . . . pic.twitter.com/AjFWAjiPUk— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) December 21, 2020