See the Best College Laptops for 2019

It’s about that time of the year again where search engines are overwhelmed with people asking for the top laptops on the market.

Whether you’re a parent of a student, an incoming freshman or somewhere in between, it’s becoming more and more important to have an efficient laptop at your disposal for school or at home.

CNET recently released their comprehensive list of the top laptops for 2019 in terms of functionality, effectiveness and the all-important price factor. The list was broken down into various categories with a top choice in each.

For the Apple lovers, the Apple MacBook Air was dubbed ‘Best Mac value.’ A perfect fit for students, this laptop has lowered in price since its release and can be found for $900 on Best Buy, according to CNET. The article describes it as “a solid deal on one of the best and most versatile laptops on the market.”

Taking the crown in the Chromebook category was the HP Chromebook x2. This item comes with a detachable display so it can operate as a tablet and packs a punch despite its size. Even better, the cost comes in at a favorable $540 but can be found cheaper on Amazon where a current listing has it at $420, according to CNET.

Another Chromebook found its way on the chart was the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 “is a great, inexpensive laptop — that doubles as an enormous tablet — with a killer 4K display and blazing performance.” Lenovo lists it at $530 on their website. This laptop features a 15.6″ touchscreen.

Windows users have a pair of laptops among the best in 2019. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 continues to be of value to those looking for a laptop with a high-end tablet mode. Amazon lists this item at $800 and also includes the Type Cover that typically comes at an additional cost.

The Dell XPS 13 may be the best pure laptop on the market, according to CNET. The article praises its sleek look and the available customizations. Depending on size, this laptop ranges just between $989-999.

Perhaps you’re not looking for something to operate in a school or office setting, well, CNET also tagged a few of the best gaming options on the market. These include the Asus ROG Zephyrus S and the Acer Nitro 5. The difference in the two is simply what type of gaming the user will be involved in. The latter is a good option for entry-level gaming whereas the former is perfect for those looking for more power.