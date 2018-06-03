See FBI Agent Accidentally Shoot Man While Dancing

An FBI agent was caught on camera dancing at a club this weekend when his gun fell out of its holster and fired, injuring a man in the crowd.

The special agent was at a club called Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver, Colorado. The video was reportedly filmed around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. It shows the agent in civilian clothes dancing in the midst of a circle that opened up around him. He attempts a backflip, at which point the handgun comes loose from the holster in the back of his waistline.

The gun landed on the ground in front of him. As he landed, the agent hurried to pick it up. However, in the process he set the gun off. A momentary flash can be seen on the ground before he scoops the weapon up, holsters it, and walks away with his hands raised.

According to a report by ABC News, the bullet hit another bar patron in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where police say he is in “good” condition.

“The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office,” read a statement from the Denver Police Department.

The agent was taken into custody at Denver Police Headquarters. He was released shortly after to his supervisor at the FBI. So far, the bureau has not commented on the incident, but law enforcement experts told ABC that the agent is likely facing all kinds of disciplinary trouble.

Ironically, the incident followed National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which was on Friday. This weekend, a number events held by the March For Our Lives organizers across the country.

Students in New York City organized under the banner of Youth Over Guns, holding a rally to plead for better regulations. They were supported by the Parkland, Florida school shooting survivors, many of whom are still working for gun law reform.

The student protesters spent the weekend spreading information about the Gun Tracing Modernization Act. Introduced by Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, it would essentially transfer the paper system currently used for tracing the origin of firearms and make it digital.

If you have a moment today, look up the gun tracing modernization act. It takes an archaic paper system for tracking guns back to owners and makes it digital. It’s absolutely necessary in the fight against gun violence. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) June 1, 2018



As a computer database, the information would be search-able and much more efficient. It would also be backed up on multiple drives and protected from potential water damage or other issues.