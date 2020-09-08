Second Stimulus: Mitch McConnell Slams Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer for Lack of Bipartisan Effort

✖

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer for what he sees as a lack of bipartisan effort in getting a second stimulus bill approved. In a statement released to Twitter, McConnell blasted the pair for their support of USPS funding and added, "They do not want American families to see any more bipartisan aid before the polls close on President Trump's re-election. They have taken Americans' health, jobs, and schools hostage for perceived partisan gain."

McConnell went on to reveal that he "will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week" on a new "targeted proposal" that will address issues such as education, healthcare, and economic issues. "It does not contain every idea our party likes," McConnell said of the new plan. "I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation."

Senate Republicans have been trying for months to deliver more COVID-19 relief to American families. Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer have blocked us at every turn. Every action has suggested they simply do not want families to get any more bipartisan help before the election. pic.twitter.com/nEPUDXBzIt — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 8, 2020

Pelosi and Schumer have responded to McConnell's statement, saying, "Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere." Their joint statement added, "If anyone doubts McConnell's true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support. "

The war of words between the two sides had been waging for some time now, with Pelosi taking McConnell and the GOP to task in a statement on Labor Day. "With millions of workers still unemployed and millions more at risk of losing their jobs, Republicans and the Trump Administration continue to ignore the scale of the crisis and refuse to lift a finger to help working families," Pelosi wrote. "We must act quickly and decisively to defeat the virus, provide critical financial relief to state and local governments to preserve jobs, and keep workers safe with strong OSHA protections."

"During this difficult moment for America, Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the support and relief hard-working Americans need and deserve as we build on our achievements and advance an economy that works for everyone," Pelosi added. "House Democrats have always been unified in our commitment to America’s working families." At this time, there is no word on when relief bill negotiations may resume.