Second Stimulus Check: Nancy Pelosi Slams Trump, Republicans for 'Refusing to Lift a Finger' for Relief Package

As hopes for a second stimulus check continue to grow among Americans, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming President Donald Trump and Republican leaders for "refusing to lift a finger" to negotiate a coronavirus relief package. In a newly issued Labor Day statement, Pelosi praised the hard work and resilience of U.S. citizens, while also blasting the GOP over relief bill negotiations. "With millions of workers still unemployed and millions more at risk of losing their jobs, Republicans and the Trump Administration continue to ignore the scale of the crisis and refuse to lift a finger to help working families," Pelosi wrote.

She went on to say, "We must act quickly and decisively to defeat the virus, provide critical financial relief to state and local governments to preserve jobs, and keep workers safe with strong OSHA protections. During this difficult moment for America, Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the support and relief hard-working Americans need and deserve as we build on our achievements and advance an economy that works for everyone." Pelosi also wrote, "House Democrats have always been unified in our commitment to America’s working families."

Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families. House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay! https://t.co/kO7jykYDkm pic.twitter.com/HsCYyzVNIr — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 7, 2020

Pelosi also stated that "since Day One" the "Democratic House Majority has worked to deliver progress for hard-working Americans, She cited actions such as "passing a $15 federal minimum wage, paycheck fairness for women, legislation to protect pensions and landmark bills lowering health care costs, increasing paychecks and rebuilding America’s infrastructure," as evidence. Pelosi continued: "We take particular pride in our success in passing the PRO Act, to strengthen collective bargaining, give workers the power to override 'right to work' laws, and stop employers from meddling in union elections."

Regarding the meaning of Labor Day, Pelosi explained that it is an opportunity to "pay tribute to the working Americans who are the backbone of our economy and the foundation of our strength." She added, "Over generations, the men and women of labor built the middle class and advanced progress and prosperity for hard-working families, fighting to secure the 40-hour workweek, fair wages and overtime, workplace safety, family leave and the right to collective bargaining." At this time, there is no word on when relief bill negotiations may resume.