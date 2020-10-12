Second Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi, Democrats Reject White House Stimulus Offer as 'Grossly Inadequate'

✖

It seems that a second round of stimulus checks is still not getting close to being a reality, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat leaders have rejected the recent stimulus offer from the White House. In a letter to her colleagues, Pelosi called the offer "grossly inadequate" and "wholly insufficient." The letter also blasted Trump for not taking "the war against the virus seriously, personally or nationally."

"The news is filled with the numbers in terms of dollars," Pelosi continued. "The heart of the matter is: can we allow the virus to rage on and ignore science as the Administration proposes, or will they accept the scientific strategic plan in the Heroes Act to crush the virus. We have other differences in terms of who benefits from the spending. But in terms of addressing testing, tracing and treatment, what the Trump Administration has offered is wholly insufficient."

Pelosi then went on to say, "We cannot safely reopen schools, the economy and our communities until we crush the virus with the science-based national plan for testing, tracing, treatment and isolation, and for the equitable and ethical distribution of a safe and effective vaccine once developed. This strategic plan is contained in the Heroes Act, which includes $75 billion to fund this crucial work. It is explained more fully in the fact sheet that Chairman Pallone sent out once again on Thursday."

Regarding her opinions that "the Trump Administration proposal does not meet the health needs of this crisis," Pelosi cited a handful of areas. Total Funding, Testing, Metrics, Territories and Tribal Communities, Communities of Color, and National Plan. "It is hard to understand who is shaping their approach, which to date has been a miserable and deadly failure," she said. "Until these serious issues are resolved, we remain at an impasse. However, I remain hopeful that the White House will join us to work toward a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America’s families and will do so soon."

The new that the White House offered would have sent $1,200 checks to American citizens and added a $400 per week boost to those on unemployment benefits. It also would have increased the amount of money for dependents to $1,000, up from the CARES Act's $500. However, Democrats have been steadfast in wanting to get the unemployment amount back to $600, and for the amount given for dependents to be $1,200 as well.