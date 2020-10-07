Nancy Pelosi Slams Donald Trump for Ending Stimulus Talks: 'The White House Is in Complete Disarray'

✖

Nancy Pelosi has slammed President Donald Trump for ending stimulus bill talks. saying that she finds The White House to be "in complete disarray." This week, Trump took to Twitter to announce that he was rejecting the House's amended HEROES Act bill, and that he has instructed his representative to stop negotiating with Democrat leaders until after the election. Pelosi has now responded, blasting Trump for showing "his true colors," which means "putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress."

Pelosi went on to say, "Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check. She continued, "At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard working families."

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Pelsoi then said that "the White House is in complete disarray. Sadly, they are rejecting the urgent warnings of Fed Chairman Powell today, that 'Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy and holding back wage growth. By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste.'"

Notably, following Trump's Tuesday announcement, the stock market took a steep fall. According to CNBC, The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed having dropped 400 points by the end of the day. This, understandably, has experts concerned about the direction of the U.S. economy.