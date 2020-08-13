Second Stimulus Checks: Chuck Schumer Rakes in Strong Response After Chiding Trump, GOP's 'Tax Cuts for Wealthy Investors'
Social media is weighing in following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s latest comments regarding failed stimulus relief bill negotiations. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Schumer blasted President Donald Trump and the GOP for their inclusion of "tax cuts for wealthy investors" in relief proposals, criticizing them for not understanding "the magnitude of the problems on Main Street."
President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans say a tax cut for wealthy investors will help fight the COVID economic crisis, but think $600/week is too much for 30 million unemployed Americans.
They simply don’t understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2020
Along with issuing a payroll tax cut, which he has suggested he may make permanent, in his executive order, which he signed Saturday, the president has said that he is "seriously" considering a capital gains tax cut. Speaking during his Monday news conference, Trump argues that such a tax cut would "create a lot more jobs," according to Market Watch. Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that it would help "jobs, investment, productivity and wages." Others, however, have argued that a capital gains tax cut would only benefit wealthy investors who trade stock.
Schumer’s condemnation of such tax cuts as the GOP, in his eyes, fails to provide critical aid for the struggling American people, drew a flurry of responses from social media. Many people seemed to agree with Schumer’s stance, though others made it clear that they are growing tired of the finger pointing on both sides, demanding that Democrats and Republicans quit placing blame on social media and instead return to the discussion table to strike a deal. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.
Oh, they understand alright. Donald Trump understands completely, & Republicans have always understood the ”trickle-down hoax” they been perpetuating on the nation & the people for decades, with the most disastrous results for the American people. They completely understand.— Ricky (@Ricky77939990) August 12, 2020
prevnext
Wall Street got a 3 trillion dollar bailout already. And they want a tax cut on top?— Robert Fanney (@robertscribbler) August 12, 2020
Imagine if all y’all got off twitter and actually got an aid package passed? Tweets don’t put food on the table.— Pandora Blackthorne (@SookieVamp) August 12, 2020
prevnext
So trump and the @GOP 's plan is to create a oligarchy where rich people should pay no taxes, recreate the old wealth dynasties like the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, Gettys etc... and continue to rig the system against the rest of us.— Fred Friendly - Wear a mask! (@FredFriendly7) August 12, 2020
Republicans don't care about Main Street https://t.co/PeI0jqPOBw— Destroy ALEC ---- WEAR A MASK (@Destroy_ALEC) August 12, 2020
prevnext
How messed up is that? I know they know trickle down does not work. But they’ll use that excuse for the capital gains tax cut.— Tymcbray (@tymcbray) August 12, 2020
And they’ll claim to be fiscally conservative.
Not one damm penny for billionaires. And-no liability shields for employers who kill their employees. pic.twitter.com/TGGv5rwypg— Tom Meyer (@tjmeyer730) August 12, 2020
prevnext
Many understand but how many care? Millions of Americans are facing evictions in the next 5 months, millions are unemployed. Many eliminated jobs are not returning to the job market. Businesses are permanently closing. It's an economic emergency and must be treated that way.— Joi (@Thatssoatlanta1) August 12, 2020
They simply don't care. https://t.co/wxToMuArRG— Heather Dawn (@Heather41349081) August 13, 2020
prevnext
@senatemajldr @GOPLeader— Carrie Friend (@CarrieFriend49) August 12, 2020
Do something for the people. Not your rich friends. https://t.co/gvfWpqESr6
But we need help NOW. Please go back to negotiate NOW. People are running out of money while you all bicker. Time to work together for the people and find compromise on both ends. Please help us NOW.— Lisa Pedrick Young (@Pedgie77) August 12, 2020
prevnext
They could instead use the money they wanted to give to the wealthy and use it instead towards one time checks for regular people instead. Tax cuts for the wealthy do not trickle down.— Kevin Finch (@kevinfinch23) August 12, 2020
More trickle-down BS from the Republicans. Everyone knows that it doesn't work.— Jeff Ralston 🥧🥧🍻 (@JeffR914) August 12, 2020
prev
They only understand the magnitude of the problems on Wall Street and the bank accounts.— Dumpy Trumpy (@DumpyTrumpy3) August 12, 2020