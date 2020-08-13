Second Stimulus Checks: Chuck Schumer Rakes in Strong Response After Chiding Trump, GOP's 'Tax Cuts for Wealthy Investors'

Social media is weighing in following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s latest comments regarding failed stimulus relief bill negotiations. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Schumer blasted President Donald Trump and the GOP for their inclusion of "tax cuts for wealthy investors" in relief proposals, criticizing them for not understanding "the magnitude of the problems on Main Street."

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans say a tax cut for wealthy investors will help fight the COVID economic crisis, but think $600/week is too much for 30 million unemployed Americans. They simply don’t understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2020

Along with issuing a payroll tax cut, which he has suggested he may make permanent, in his executive order, which he signed Saturday, the president has said that he is "seriously" considering a capital gains tax cut. Speaking during his Monday news conference, Trump argues that such a tax cut would "create a lot more jobs," according to Market Watch. Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that it would help "jobs, investment, productivity and wages." Others, however, have argued that a capital gains tax cut would only benefit wealthy investors who trade stock.

Schumer’s condemnation of such tax cuts as the GOP, in his eyes, fails to provide critical aid for the struggling American people, drew a flurry of responses from social media. Many people seemed to agree with Schumer’s stance, though others made it clear that they are growing tired of the finger pointing on both sides, demanding that Democrats and Republicans quit placing blame on social media and instead return to the discussion table to strike a deal. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.