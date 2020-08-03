Second Stimulus Check: Would You Qualify for Payment If Relief Package Passed Today?

✖

Negotiations on Capitol Hill regarding the HEALS Act may still be underway, but millions of Americans are still holding out hope for a second stimulus check, something that seems all but a done deal. While the GOP's proposal has proven controversial among both Democrats and Republicans, stimulus checks seem to be one provision that has gained bipartisan approval, leading many to wonder what the eligibility requirements are under this new relief package.

Thankfully, determining whether or not you would be eligible for a second direct payment is relatively easy. As Republicans crafted their relief package, they used near-identical wording to the CARES Act when it comes to stimulus checks. That means that if you were eligible for the first round of stimulus payments, you can most likely expect to receive a second payment.

Just as with the first relief package approved in late March, the HEALS Act sets an income cap for single filers at $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers. Single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 and joint filers with an AGI of $150,000 can expect to receive the full amount of $1,200 or $2,400. Single filers earning more than $75,000 and less than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $150,000 and less than $198,000 will also qualify for a payment, though they will not receive the full amount. However, the income cap for those who qualify as a head of a household is higher, sitting at $112,500.

Of course, there are a few caveats, as the HEALS Act actually extends eligibility to millions of more Americans than the CARES Act had. This increased number largely has to do with the fact that under the HEALS Act, dependents of any age would qualify for a $500 payment, a major change from the first relief package. Under the CARES Act, only dependents under the age of 17 qualified for a stimulus payment, a measure that left out many.

If you are still unsure of whether or not you would qualify, or you simply want to see how much you can expect to receive, an online tool created by the Omni Calculator Project allows Americans to calculate their probable stimulus payment. The calculator requires the following information: your filing status, how many dependents you have, and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019.

Of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been finalized. Congressional lawmakers are expected to continue negotiations throughout the week, with the deadline getting tighter every day. Congress is scheduled to adjourn on Friday, Aug. 7, meaning that if a bill is not approved by then, it will be put on hold until September.