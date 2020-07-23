Second Stimulus Check: Unemployment Benefits Set to Expire Soon and Social Media Is Irate

Millions of Americans are under threat of losing the $600 weekly federal payments that were passed under the CARES Act as Congress continues to debate the next relief bill, sparking an outcry on social media. Passed in late March in response to the overwhelming unemployment levels, many have credited the enhanced benefit with helping keep them afloat amid the pandemic, though that lifeline is set to be untethered on Saturday, July 31, with little hope that it will be extended, at least in its full amount, before the expiration date.

Although Democrats have continued to voice their support for the benefit, wishing to see it extended through at least the beginning of 2021, Republicans have been far less willing to do so. Wishing to keep the fifth relief package at around $1 trillion, and fearing that the benefit will prevent Americans from returning to work, some have called for the benefit to end entirely. Should it be extended, current outlooks show it being drastically reduced, with recent reports suggesting it could be slashed from $600 to $100. With no sign of an agreement being reached, however, it appears more and more likely that negotiations will not conclude before the expiration date hits.

As the debate continues regarding the benefit, with the outlook appearing grimmer and grimmer, many people are taking to social media to react, many expressing the need for the benefit to be extended. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.