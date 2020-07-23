Second Stimulus Check: Unemployment Benefits Set to Expire Soon and Social Media Is Irate
Millions of Americans are under threat of losing the $600 weekly federal payments that were passed under the CARES Act as Congress continues to debate the next relief bill, sparking an outcry on social media. Passed in late March in response to the overwhelming unemployment levels, many have credited the enhanced benefit with helping keep them afloat amid the pandemic, though that lifeline is set to be untethered on Saturday, July 31, with little hope that it will be extended, at least in its full amount, before the expiration date.
Although Democrats have continued to voice their support for the benefit, wishing to see it extended through at least the beginning of 2021, Republicans have been far less willing to do so. Wishing to keep the fifth relief package at around $1 trillion, and fearing that the benefit will prevent Americans from returning to work, some have called for the benefit to end entirely. Should it be extended, current outlooks show it being drastically reduced, with recent reports suggesting it could be slashed from $600 to $100. With no sign of an agreement being reached, however, it appears more and more likely that negotiations will not conclude before the expiration date hits.
As the debate continues regarding the benefit, with the outlook appearing grimmer and grimmer, many people are taking to social media to react, many expressing the need for the benefit to be extended. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
FUCK A STIMULUS CHECK! EXTEND THE UNEMPLOYMENT PANDEMIC RELIEF 🗣— Domenic (@dmacc524) July 22, 2020
Federal unemployment benefits are running out, rent is due, the school year is around the corner, states are overwhelmed and broke because of #coronavirus. You’d think politicians in DC would stop thinking about themselves and start thinking about us in this moment in time.— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 23, 2020
There are really people mad at other people on unemployment receiving an extra $600 while there are millionaires/billionaires who have actually gotten richer during the pandemic and haven’t offered one single cent to help out people in need.
The thoughts lack thinking... pic.twitter.com/vjecj3lDRj— Lick Your Lips, Ashy (@somuchsimone) July 23, 2020
If they don't extend the Unemployment Benefits...What are folks going to do? ..— Bukerbabe 🌻🕊️🏴🦺🧻 🍽 (@Athens7316) July 22, 2020
There's looting again in Seattle, the protests grow in size every night in Portland, we've got the housing authority on the ropes in Philly. Republicans working to cut unemployment benefits is some real "let them eat cake" shit— insurrection summer (@Vicky_ACAB) July 23, 2020
At the end of this week the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment expires in many states. For many families, that money has meant the difference between putting food on the table during a pandemic and skipping meals.
Congress must extend unemployment benefits immediately.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 22, 2020
Taking away the $600 from unemployment isn’t going to magically give essential workers any type of raise. The displaced anger is real. And y’all will soon see that the $600 was keeping a lot of the businesses y’all work for lights on. You may be out of work soon. 🤷🏿♂️— Pastor Kitty (@Stephen_Dewayne) July 22, 2020
The $600/week unemployment benefit is just days away from expiring, and so far there's nothing to replace it. Additionally, we're coming up on when eviction/foreclosure moratoriums are starting to end.
This will be very, very bad.— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 21, 2020
Me googleing "600 unemployment extenstion" for the 5th time today pic.twitter.com/7LywaoFS96— michelle 🍒 (@MichellePace_) July 20, 2020
If you’re mad that regular people are making an extra 600 from the pandemic on unemployment let me make you furious pic.twitter.com/QrgABNLyOO— shaun kings junior staffer (@Miss_Temi_Ade) July 19, 2020
Millions of families are going to fall off the economic cliff if the @SenateGOP doesn’t wake up and extend unemployment benefits. You’re only making this crisis within a crisis worse by dragging your feet, @SenateMajLdr McConnell. https://t.co/2551xs30pG— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 21, 2020
Without the 600 unemployment benefit I would only be getting 78.00 a week. Because of that 600 I have been able to get my drivers license back, pay off loans, fix my credit a little and other things that are going to help me in the long term. Living wages changes people’s lives.— Breniecia (@LuxePosh) July 22, 2020
Good morning. At least 40 million Americans are currently surviving on $600/week federal unemployment benefit.
That benefit is schedule to expire after this week. Rent is due immediately afterwards.— Captain ACAB (@BostonJerry) July 21, 2020
In a few days, people are going to lose the $600 a week unemployment insurance lifeline that has kept them and their families afloat.
Yesterday, Jeff Bezos' net worth went up by $13 billion in one day. https://t.co/jSW2O61LPq— Working Families Party 🐺 (@WorkingFamilies) July 21, 2020