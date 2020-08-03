Second Stimulus Check: Twitter Slams Donald Trump for Blaming Negotiations Deadlock on Democrats
President Donald Trump is taking heat after he suggested that Democrats are the reason a second round of stimulus checks have been delayed, despite an additional round of direct payments being among the only things that has gained bipartisan support. The president made the claims in a Friday tweet as negotiations on the HEALS Act remain at a standstill and as the $600 weekly unemployment benefits officially expired.
The Democrats are holding back the $1,200 to $3,400 (family of four) checks that were ready to be sent out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats have been avid supporters of direct payments to the American people, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introducing the HEROES Act, which provided an additional round of checks, in May. While that bill passed the House, it was never brought up in the Senate. As the GOP crafted their own bill, Democrats continued to voice their support for payments, and, even after the HEALS Act was formally introduced, haven’t shied away from expressing the necessity of a second round of checks.
Many on social media weren't afraid to point this out to the president, nor were they afraid to point out the fact that the blame for the current deadlocked negotiations don't fall entirely on Democrats. Some slammed Republicans for having waited until the last minute to introduce their own bill. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president’s remarks.
MISREPRESENTATION
As always, Trump misrepresents reality. The Republicans are looking for a short-term extension of unemployment benefits which Democrats are looking for a plan that goes beyond that given the pandemic is still happening!https://t.co/UJkK2kameR— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 31, 2020
prevnext
fact check: there are no checks "ready to be sent out." also, the senate is adjourned for the weekend since yesterday and no legislation can move forward. also, it's the republicans who are disagreeing with each other. so what are you talking about, my demented grandpa bro— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 31, 2020
No, actually the Democrats want to extend this and Republicans refuse to do it.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 31, 2020
prevnext
FACT IS Republicans only want to extend benefits for 1 week while Democrats want them extended for the foreseeable future as long as COVID is ravaging America.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 31, 2020
LIE. You pathological fucking liar. The senate left town for a 3 day weekend. they didn't even bother to debate their relief package. Who is in charge of the senate? The @gop and @senatemajldr so please Go Fuck Yourself https://t.co/sNs4Ce3DwE— Alan Hess (@ShotLivePhoto) August 1, 2020
prevnext
DEMOCRATS PASSED THE HEROES ACT IN MAY.
Republicans are giving ALL the money to the rich and corporations, and leaving NOTHING for the poor. They reduced unemployment by $400!!!
People are about to be EVICTED.
Try again, Spanky.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 31, 2020
This is pure gaslighting. The Democrats want another round of stimulus checks for the middle class and for all suffering Americans while Trump and the Republicans are literally the ones who are opposing this.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 31, 2020
prevnext
Wrong. #MoscowMitch stopped the relief and took off on another 3 day weekend.https://t.co/qefZXaHXUn— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 31, 2020
It's on both of you @DNC @GOP https://t.co/bLGyW7egeG— Spike Spiegel (@420SpikeSpiegel) July 31, 2020
prevnext
The Democrats are holding out for $1200 checks. The Republicans think that’s too high, and want $1000 checks and a lower income limit. Ask them. You’re their leader. #stimuluspackage #Stimuluschecks #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 https://t.co/c8T5YdblYD— Dr. V (@ChaliceGarden) August 1, 2020
They passed a stimulus bill back in May. Senate Republicans and you have done absolutely nothing since then! You are the reason why everything is this bad. You are the reason the virus has killed 150k. You are the reason the economy is in shambles. You are the reason why— Mark ✊ (@TheRealMarkCM) July 31, 2020
prevnext
Liar liar pants on fire.
The DELAY w/the stimulus package which includes 2nd round of $1200 checks is ENTIRELY ON REPUBLICANS, who for 3 months refused to consider the dems’ HEROES bill.
Fear-mongering, falsehoods, & cunning deflection won’t change this fact.— MSF 🇬🇭 🇧🇷 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 (@SabinoFoli) August 1, 2020
BULLSHIT LIAR!! The #HEROSAct was passed by the House over two months ago. #MoscowMitch @senatemajldr is refusing to even let the Senate take it up. It's what the people want. #PassHeroesAct NOW!!! https://t.co/njbJdQIGAz— Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. (@ExFriendOfDon) August 1, 2020
prev
Democrats literally passed the Heroes Act on May 15th that would extend unemployment benefits through January 2021. It’s been sitting on McConnell’s desk for 10 weeks.— DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) August 1, 2020