Second Stimulus Check: Twitter Slams Donald Trump for Blaming Negotiations Deadlock on Democrats

President Donald Trump is taking heat after he suggested that Democrats are the reason a second round of stimulus checks have been delayed, despite an additional round of direct payments being among the only things that has gained bipartisan support. The president made the claims in a Friday tweet as negotiations on the HEALS Act remain at a standstill and as the $600 weekly unemployment benefits officially expired.

The Democrats are holding back the $1,200 to $3,400 (family of four) checks that were ready to be sent out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats have been avid supporters of direct payments to the American people, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introducing the HEROES Act, which provided an additional round of checks, in May. While that bill passed the House, it was never brought up in the Senate. As the GOP crafted their own bill, Democrats continued to voice their support for payments, and, even after the HEALS Act was formally introduced, haven’t shied away from expressing the necessity of a second round of checks.

Many on social media weren't afraid to point this out to the president, nor were they afraid to point out the fact that the blame for the current deadlocked negotiations don't fall entirely on Democrats. Some slammed Republicans for having waited until the last minute to introduce their own bill. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president’s remarks.