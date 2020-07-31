Second Stimulus Check: How to Make the Most out of Your Next Payment, According to Finance Experts

On Monday, the Senate introduced the first draft of the proposed HEALS Act, the second stimulus package aimed at providing for economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Like the CARES Act before it, the bill would guarantee a second $1,200 stimulus check to any individuals who meet the slightly lower income threshold.

Despite the current inaction, most recently by the noted failure to extend the CARES Act's unemployment benefits, top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have insisted a second (and likely final) payment package is on its way... eventually. As far was what to do with this potential second payment, CNBC Select spoke to Sallie Krawcheck, the co-founder and CEO of the digital investment platform Ellevest, for some advice. She also took into account the varying positions people might be in financially. Essentially, she offers advice on how to spend the money wisely.

Of course, once the Senate manages to draft a version of the CARES Act that passes, it has to get voted on by the House of Representatives, then onto the desk of President Donald Trump. While it may not happen anytime soon — or could come in a series of smaller packages — here are Krawcheck's recommendation for what to do with that second stimulus check, whenever it arrives.