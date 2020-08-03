Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Clamoring for Payment as Deadline Looms Closer
As members of Congress scramble to come to an agreement regarding the next coronavirus relief package, Americans on social media are demanding that a second round of stimulus checks be passed sooner rather than later. Although another round of direct payments are essentially guaranteed to be in the next relief measure, negotiations are currently deadlocked, and the deadline to pass a bill is quickly approaching, as Congress is scheduled to recess on Friday, Aug. 7.
Under the HEALS Act, eligibility for the proposed round of payments is nearly identical to the eligibility guidelines of the CARES Act. This means that single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 and joint filers with a AGI of $150,000 would receive the full amount of $1,200 or $2,400. That amount would taper off until phasing out completely at the income levels of $99,000 and $198,000. Eligibility would also be extended to millions of more Americans, as all dependents, regardless of age, would qualify for a $500 payment.
If the package were to be approved by Friday, it is possible that stimulus checks could begin being distributed as early as later in August. However, if a deal cannot be reached in time, negotiations would be halted for 32 days before Congress reconvenes in September. With tens of millions of Americans out of work and bills still coming in, many Americans are clamoring for a second stimulus check to be passed and sent out now. Scroll down to see what social media is saying as the deadline to approve a deal approaches.
me waiting for the next stimulus check while schumer and trump cancel tiktok pic.twitter.com/TOqXZsovAQ— JB (@ghostofjohnbro) August 3, 2020
Alright first week of August where tf this stimulus check at?!— Dolf (@Kingdolfo) August 3, 2020
I want a stimulus check and I want it NOW!!!🗣— DJ ICY💿💎 (@IcyDj_1) August 3, 2020
College students need a stimulus check and while you're at it can you cancel some of these student loans?— ＪＡＭＩＥ ＣＨＵＮＧ🧢 (@IamJamieChung) August 1, 2020
Ima just spell this out clearly for the people in Washington:— chlo$ (@chloemeyers26) August 3, 2020
1) CONTINUE THE $600 FOR THE UNEMPLOYED
2) PASS ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK (NOT ONLY A SECOND ONE!)
3) HELP ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES RECIEVE BETTER BENEFITS
THE CITIZENS OF THIS COUNTRY ARE STRUGGLING. HELP THEM. ITS YOUR JOB.
It’s August 1st. Rent is due, there will be no stimulus checks or unemployment benefits and the moratorium on evictions expired yesterday.
The Senate recessed yesterday for a 3 day weekend and the president is golfing today. I don’t know how anyone gives them a pass on this.— Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) August 1, 2020
In case anyone was wondering too Congress has to vote and pass (both houses) a new stimulus package which includes another check by August 7th or else it will be postponed until after the summer recess because they’re still taking vacations while we can’t.— Max Kaczor (@maxkaczor) August 2, 2020
Both parties “agree” that Americans need a stimulus check, and already agree to at least 1200 per person. So, why not pass it on its own and do the rest separate? Because they care more about playing politics. Both sides have evil politicians. 🤷♂️— Jadon Cook (@jadoncook) August 1, 2020
if stimulus check doesn’t pass before the next recess i guess americans will just have to eat the rich 🤷🏼♀️— Sunny 🌻 | Vanlife (@thenomadicsunny) August 1, 2020
basically the trump administration’s response to the american people asking for stimulus checks so that they can pay their rent and feed their kids. pic.twitter.com/JrfuUNnpIz— kandy wilson (@KennyWi60487731) August 3, 2020
I hope they make a decision on the stimulus checks by Aug 7. Otherwise we’ll have to wait until after Labor Day.— not jill scott (@lunatrulydivine) July 30, 2020
Am i the only one still wondering what’s going on with the second #Stimuluscheck .. @realDonaldTrump we as tax payer and front line workers need an answer because it seem as if this year we worked harder during a #Pandemic. Some of us have even buried a love one(s). 🤔🙏🏽— Thats So KeNni (@so_kenni) August 3, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi Madame Speaker. I know you have always worked for all of us. I am a Democrat and supported you all the way. The American people need new stimulus checks, additions to UE payments, and small businesses need help. At times, something is better than nothing.— Clifford Ott (@clifford_ott) August 3, 2020
yeah imma need another stimulus check before the first of the month next month— Peaches (@Sh0n_d0gg) August 3, 2020