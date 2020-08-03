Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Clamoring for Payment as Deadline Looms Closer

As members of Congress scramble to come to an agreement regarding the next coronavirus relief package, Americans on social media are demanding that a second round of stimulus checks be passed sooner rather than later. Although another round of direct payments are essentially guaranteed to be in the next relief measure, negotiations are currently deadlocked, and the deadline to pass a bill is quickly approaching, as Congress is scheduled to recess on Friday, Aug. 7.

Under the HEALS Act, eligibility for the proposed round of payments is nearly identical to the eligibility guidelines of the CARES Act. This means that single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 and joint filers with a AGI of $150,000 would receive the full amount of $1,200 or $2,400. That amount would taper off until phasing out completely at the income levels of $99,000 and $198,000. Eligibility would also be extended to millions of more Americans, as all dependents, regardless of age, would qualify for a $500 payment.

If the package were to be approved by Friday, it is possible that stimulus checks could begin being distributed as early as later in August. However, if a deal cannot be reached in time, negotiations would be halted for 32 days before Congress reconvenes in September. With tens of millions of Americans out of work and bills still coming in, many Americans are clamoring for a second stimulus check to be passed and sent out now. Scroll down to see what social media is saying as the deadline to approve a deal approaches.