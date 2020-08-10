Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Calls for Congress to Delay Recess Amid Failed Negotiations

As negotiations between Democrats and Republicans regarding the next stimulus relief bill ground to a halt, some Americans on social media are demanding the Congress delay their scheduled recess and remain on Capitol Hill to negotiate. Congress was initially set to recess after Friday, Aug. 7, with their break from Capitol Hill lasting until Tuesday, Sept. 8, though with the failed negotiations, it remains unclear what exactly will happen.

Prior to the collapse in discussions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had adjourned the Senate for the three-day weekend, though noted that he was not officially adjourning the chamber. He added that he had "told Republican senators they'll have a 24-hour notice before a vote, but the Senate will be convening on Monday and I'll be right here in Washington." On Saturday, as the president signed the executive order, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had issued a "call to Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people."

At this time, however, it is unknown if that call will be answered. With the August recess still listed on Congress' tentative schedule, many Americans are taking to social media to demand they delay the recess and remain in Capitol Hill until a stimulus relief package is approved. Scroll down to see what people are saying.