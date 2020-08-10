Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Calls for Congress to Delay Recess Amid Failed Negotiations
As negotiations between Democrats and Republicans regarding the next stimulus relief bill ground to a halt, some Americans on social media are demanding the Congress delay their scheduled recess and remain on Capitol Hill to negotiate. Congress was initially set to recess after Friday, Aug. 7, with their break from Capitol Hill lasting until Tuesday, Sept. 8, though with the failed negotiations, it remains unclear what exactly will happen.
Prior to the collapse in discussions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had adjourned the Senate for the three-day weekend, though noted that he was not officially adjourning the chamber. He added that he had "told Republican senators they'll have a 24-hour notice before a vote, but the Senate will be convening on Monday and I'll be right here in Washington." On Saturday, as the president signed the executive order, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had issued a "call to Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people."
At this time, however, it is unknown if that call will be answered. With the August recess still listed on Congress' tentative schedule, many Americans are taking to social media to demand they delay the recess and remain in Capitol Hill until a stimulus relief package is approved. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
I don’t really understand how Congress and their schedules pan out. Sounds like a fuckin crock of shit to me that they can go have “recess” before finishing their fucking WORK! Did 5th grade not teach you anything????— Brad Hurtig (@bradleyjhurtig) August 7, 2020
prevnext
Call me crazy but maybe Congress shouldn't be allowed to take weeks of recess during a PANDEMIC until they figure out how to help the country.— Josh Davies (@daviesinator) August 7, 2020
Congress took so long trying to reach a stimulus package agreement that they gave up and are now on a 30 day recess. Unbelievable. Trump had to step in and extend unemployment benefits and pass eviction bans through executive order. Congress is a national embarrassment— Barusu🧢🌹 (@MastaJags) August 9, 2020
prevnext
If Congress goes on recess without passing a new covid relief bill, this will be as important a historical marker as when Marie Antoinette said “let them eat cake”.
And as a result, if members of Congress were to suffer the same fate as Marie Antoinette, well... *shrug*— I’m Black and I’m not voting for Biden (@rtyson82) August 7, 2020
The fact that congress can just take a "recess" and decide "well we didn't come to an agreement on stimulus in time, now it's time for a month of vacation" during the biggest economic crisis since 2008, is absolutely vile. Vote them all out.— ThioJoe (@thiojoe) August 10, 2020
prevnext
Perhaps Congress should NOT have proceeded with their month long recess without handling this stimulus package fiasco.— 🦋DANAUS • PLEXIPPUS🦋 (@iwannagotoitaly) August 9, 2020
No pay and no recess until this is taken care of. Suspend congress paychecks— IntoTheVelvet♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@inthevelvet) August 8, 2020
prevnext
The fact that Congress is even on recess during a global pandemic and the end of the Cares act is ridiculous.— Nicole (@Nic8675309) August 10, 2020
So is Congress really going to take a recess with wll this going on?— Sir Sven (@StvHansen) August 10, 2020
prevnext
@realDonaldTrump - Why don’t you call a special session and force Congress to come back from recess and pass Coronavirus relief legislation?— Strakkin (@Strakkin1860) August 10, 2020
@realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse @SpeakerPelosi @senatemajldr trump your executive orders do nothing for the people in fact as they are written they don’t even stop evictions.What needs to be seen is an executive order making congress skip recess and stay at work— Shaun Knight (@DK_Shaun) August 10, 2020
prevnext
Congress should not be in Recess, they're essential workers.— Larry (LarBear) (@larrybathe1) August 10, 2020
@realDonaldTrump - how about an #ExecutiveOrder ordering Congress NOT to be on recess during a crisis??? Get their behinds BACK to Washington like yesterday- and make them work- come up with solutions! Work 8 hour days like everyone else -— Ali (@asdindiana) August 10, 2020
prev
Trump should sign executive order to cancel recess and make congress work so Americans can get the aid they need.....— Mahbubur Rahman (@Mahbubu06725941) August 10, 2020