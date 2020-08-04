Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Slammed After Blaming Democrats for 'Stonewalling'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is catching heat after he blamed Democrats for "stonewalling" negotiations on Capitol Hill. His tweet comes as discussions on the HEALS Act remain deadlocked and follow President Donald Trump's recent tweet in which he blamed Democrats for "holding back" the next round of stimulus checks.
Senate Republicans proposed a major rescue package: A trillion dollars for kids, jobs, and healthcare. But Democrats are blocking it all. The American people need a bipartisan outcome, not Democrats’ stonewalling behind closed doors.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 4, 2020
McConnell had led Republican lawmakers in crafting and introducing the HEALS Act on July 27. The proposal calls for a second round of stimulus checks, slashing the recently expired enhanced unemployment benefits from $600 a week to $200 a week, and finding for coronavirus testing and contact tracing as well as schools as they prepare to welcome students back. More controversially, even among Republicans, the proposal includes billions of dollars in funding for a new FBI building, a West Wing renovation, and military weaponry, as well as a business lunch deduction. Many of these provisions have proven controversial, leading to tense negotiations that have made little progress.
McConnell placing the blame on Democrats, however, did not go over well on social media, as users were not afraid to point out the number of provisions included in the HEALS Act unrelated to coronavirus pandemic. They also didn’t hesitate to point out that McConnell has refused to bring the HEROES Act, which Democrats crafted and passed the House of Representatives in May, to the Senate floor for a vote.
The democrats put a 3 Trillion dollar bill for kids, jobs, and healthcare and you took a month vacation.
Also you tried to get rid of Obamacare again during the pandemic so don’t act like we don’t see that shit.— Ron Getzoff (@RonGetzoff) August 4, 2020
Says the guy who wont even go into meetings of negotiations. Says the guy who wanted to wait till the last week when everything expired to push something through, says the guy who treats Tax Dollars like money of their own. Thanks Mitch— Brian poole (@Thebrian1987ish) August 4, 2020
He forgot to mention the FBI building, the new F-35s and the West Wing renovations. https://t.co/vcy6VKpniu— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 4, 2020
Not true. Has Mitch ever told the truth. Republicans can’t agree on their own bill. States need money for testing so we can get this country open. The republicans only work for the rich. No food assistance in rep bill but the rich can deduct business lunches. He’s just a liar. pic.twitter.com/K5QOgPincI— Pamela Stovall (@PamelaStovall6) August 4, 2020
You forgot this... pic.twitter.com/JqnQ99vuPf— Bama Blue🆘 (Liz C.) #ICantBreathe #BLM (@bamableu) August 4, 2020
Leaving out a few things aren't you -- New FBI bldg, additional military spending, undercutting Soc Sec & Medicare, cut unemployment supplement, etc. Dems have had a bill on your desk for 11 WEEKS and you refused to discuss. And you call THIS stonewalling?— Ann (@Annie_c54) August 4, 2020
You know, you are invited to attend the negotiations...— Darius Posey (@3secondsahead) August 4, 2020
As Senate Leader there is a seat reserved for you.
So maybe go do your job, instead of pretending something is stopping you besides the fact that you do not want to help the American people...#DoYourJobMitch https://t.co/AdvAxjKUOy
They gave you a bill in May pass it. If you can't stand up now just sit down for good doesn't matter @AmyMcGrathKY's coming after your job anyway. You haven't passed a bill in 3 and 1/2 years why the hell did we think you'd start today. https://t.co/YbcgZBQWiK— Mask It or Casket (@TJUndertaker) August 4, 2020
House Dems PASSED the Heroes Act 5/16
GOP didn't even REVEAL their bill 2.5 months later
AFTER eviction protection ended
4 days before unemployment ran out
exploiting workers suffering in an attempt to blame Dems— FM (@frankmonah) August 4, 2020
and help give MORE to wealthy corporations pic.twitter.com/UK7bXDyuJa
What about ignoring the Congress bill on your desk? 3 trillion for the American people makes your bill look inadequate Mitch!!— Schott 🇺🇸 🌊 🏳️🌈 (@SchottHoffman) August 4, 2020
Why lie? The American people know who's to blame for this stonewalling. https://t.co/GcQWfCoXrd— The Education Diva (@EducationDiva10) August 4, 2020
What happened to the House Dem bill sitting on your desk since May/June? https://t.co/BwqcSuwslh— ttfarky (@ttfarky) August 4, 2020
Liar pic.twitter.com/PWSyPQSXov— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) August 4, 2020
For months you ignored the Democratic bill that would actually help most Americans and then offered yours with a 1.75 billion FBI building, 400 million west wing redo and billions for planes and big business. Sit down and let the Democrats help our countryhttps://t.co/GEOGTCi1oy— LM (@ForDemocracy20) August 4, 2020