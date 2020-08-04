Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Slammed After Blaming Democrats for 'Stonewalling'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is catching heat after he blamed Democrats for "stonewalling" negotiations on Capitol Hill. His tweet comes as discussions on the HEALS Act remain deadlocked and follow President Donald Trump's recent tweet in which he blamed Democrats for "holding back" the next round of stimulus checks.

Senate Republicans proposed a major rescue package: A trillion dollars for kids, jobs, and healthcare. But Democrats are blocking it all. The American people need a bipartisan outcome, not Democrats’ stonewalling behind closed doors. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 4, 2020

McConnell had led Republican lawmakers in crafting and introducing the HEALS Act on July 27. The proposal calls for a second round of stimulus checks, slashing the recently expired enhanced unemployment benefits from $600 a week to $200 a week, and finding for coronavirus testing and contact tracing as well as schools as they prepare to welcome students back. More controversially, even among Republicans, the proposal includes billions of dollars in funding for a new FBI building, a West Wing renovation, and military weaponry, as well as a business lunch deduction. Many of these provisions have proven controversial, leading to tense negotiations that have made little progress.

McConnell placing the blame on Democrats, however, did not go over well on social media, as users were not afraid to point out the number of provisions included in the HEALS Act unrelated to coronavirus pandemic. They also didn’t hesitate to point out that McConnell has refused to bring the HEROES Act, which Democrats crafted and passed the House of Representatives in May, to the Senate floor for a vote.