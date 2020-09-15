Second Stimulus Check: McConnell Sparks Debate After Slamming Democrats' 'Bad Ideas'

While Americans wait to see if a second stimulus check plan will ever be approved, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has sparked a heated debate after slamming what he sees as "bad ideas" by Democrats. In his tweet, McConnell wrote, "The framers designed the Senate to be the country’s firewall against bad ideas and radical change. If Democrats are afraid their bad ideas could never meet the bar, it’s their proposals that need to be scrapped, not our country’s checks and balances."

McConnell's comments come after Republican and Democrat leaders have yet to come to an agreement on a second coronavirus relief stimulus bill. In March, Congress passed the CARES act, which offered $1,200 to individuals — with $2,400 for married couples — and an additional $500 to parents for their children under 17. Then the House passed the HEROES act, which McConnell and the Senate GOP members felt was too costly, so they refused to pass it. Instead, they drafted their own bill, the HEALS Act.

However, Democrats felt this did not provide enough relief for American citizens and small businesses. Senate Republicans then attempted to pass a "skinny" bill, which did not provide stimulus payments to Americans, but that too was voted down. Scroll down to see what Twitter users have to say in response to McConnell's stance.