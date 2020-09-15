Second Stimulus Check: McConnell Sparks Debate After Slamming Democrats' 'Bad Ideas'
While Americans wait to see if a second stimulus check plan will ever be approved, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has sparked a heated debate after slamming what he sees as "bad ideas" by Democrats. In his tweet, McConnell wrote, "The framers designed the Senate to be the country’s firewall against bad ideas and radical change. If Democrats are afraid their bad ideas could never meet the bar, it’s their proposals that need to be scrapped, not our country’s checks and balances."
McConnell's comments come after Republican and Democrat leaders have yet to come to an agreement on a second coronavirus relief stimulus bill. In March, Congress passed the CARES act, which offered $1,200 to individuals — with $2,400 for married couples — and an additional $500 to parents for their children under 17. Then the House passed the HEROES act, which McConnell and the Senate GOP members felt was too costly, so they refused to pass it. Instead, they drafted their own bill, the HEALS Act.
However, Democrats felt this did not provide enough relief for American citizens and small businesses. Senate Republicans then attempted to pass a "skinny" bill, which did not provide stimulus payments to Americans, but that too was voted down. Scroll down to see what Twitter users have to say in response to McConnell's stance.
And what happens when the Senate unilaterally institutes bad ideas and radical change to break our system by, say, blocking all judicial appointments for one President, then changing the rules so the appointments for the next President can't be blocked?— AndyPopeInTheWoods (@AndyPopeInTheW1) September 15, 2020
prevnext
THIS IS A NATIONAL PANDEMIC CRISIS AND THE NUMBERS ARE STILL RISING! FAMILIES AND CHILDREN ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY RENT, BUY FOOD, ELECTRICITY, AND PAY BILLS! WE HUMBLY ASK CONGRESS AND SENATORS TO PASS THE STIMULUS WITH DIRECT CASH PAYMENTS TO HELP STRUGGLING FAMILIES! THANK YOU!— Shane! (@shannonhines76) September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
prevnext
It’s the current Senate majority leader that needs to be scrapped. The GOP is out of control and leading us straight into fascism.— Jesswithaheart (@callmejj33) September 15, 2020
Is this the Onion? It’s got to be The Onion, I mean it has to be— O’s Girl (@terrij68) September 15, 2020
prevnext
The Senate GOP COVID bill leaves out funding for
❌ Food assistance
❌ Rental assistance
❌ State & local govt
❌ Worker protections
❌ Hazardous pay
❌ Broadband
❌ Safe elections
❌ Census
Pass the HEROES Act!— Rehawitch (@rehawitch) September 15, 2020
Mitch refuses to put Hero's act to a vote.
(afraid it might pass?)
#KeepAnEyeOnMitch pic.twitter.com/3X0473PEqA— Gimme Back My Obama 🆘️ (@GimmeObama) September 15, 2020
prevnext
I know, right???— bawston (@bawstownspike) September 15, 2020
remember when you let enhanced unemployment expire and went on vacation?— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 15, 2020
prevnext
Our country's checks and balances don't need to be scrapped... just you. pic.twitter.com/r3XGzRlNnt— 🌊 Shane 49 days 🗳🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) September 15, 2020
I don’t remember judge Garland ever saying he likes beer and how it makes him a jolly good fellow.
Nor do I remember some dude named ‘squee’ doing beer runs for him...— Juan 2 Many (@Hozman55) September 15, 2020
prevnext
He’s been in office for 30+ years & despite the power he has accumulated Kentucky ranks 40th in quality of life, with healthcare and education ranked very near the bottom of all the states. Kentuckians deserve a Senator who listens to their problems and cares enough to fix them.— Bill Devine (@fatmac21) September 15, 2020
Then why don't you bring up the 400 House bills on your desk for consideration following #regularorder.
That's how the founder designed the Senate to slow things down: by deliberating.
That's why the Senate is called the "world's greatest deliberative body."#DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/SJnh8eTZNF— (((Alan Rosenblatt, PhD))) #BidenHarris2020 (@DrDigiPol) September 15, 2020
prev
We are so very far from what the framers intended, my irascible obstructionist friend. Mostly because of your machinations. No amount of contrived indignation or poorly planned deflections will ever erase that.— MP (@MPFIED) September 15, 2020