Second Stimulus Check May Not Come Before the Election, and Social Media Is Fed Up

This weekend's latest developments from Capitol Hill suggesting that another stimulus relief package, including a second round of stimulus checks, may not occur until after the November election has Americans fuming. The news comes as any forward momentum remains stalled, with negotiations regarding the HEALS Act still at an impasse and the recently introduced "skinny" proposal ultimately failing in a vote in the Senate.

Speaking with reporters in Kentucky on Friday, just a day after the Senate vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted that the outlook on an additional relief package "doesn't look that good right now," a sentiment echoed by a number of other lawmakers. Although Alabama Sen. Dick Shelby said that "sometimes things look bleak and they're revived," he expressed little hope such would be the cast for a relief package. Meanwhile, speaking with CNN, Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said "it's sort of a dead-end street, and very unfortunate."

It had been suggested by some analysts that Sept. 30, the government funding deadline, would become the new goal date to pass stimulus relief by, though it is seemingly more likely than not that relief is not coming anytime soon. This news, unsurprisingly, has not settled well with the American people, many of who are struggling to remain afloat amid the pandemic. Although unemployment numbers have begun to drop, they still remain high, and the current $300 enhanced unemployment benefit is feared to run out in just a short matter of time. Meanwhile, the first $1,200 stimulus check has long dried up for most Americans, making the need for a second check even more pressing.