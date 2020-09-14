Second Stimulus Check May Not Come Before the Election, and Social Media Is Fed Up
This weekend's latest developments from Capitol Hill suggesting that another stimulus relief package, including a second round of stimulus checks, may not occur until after the November election has Americans fuming. The news comes as any forward momentum remains stalled, with negotiations regarding the HEALS Act still at an impasse and the recently introduced "skinny" proposal ultimately failing in a vote in the Senate.
Speaking with reporters in Kentucky on Friday, just a day after the Senate vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted that the outlook on an additional relief package "doesn't look that good right now," a sentiment echoed by a number of other lawmakers. Although Alabama Sen. Dick Shelby said that "sometimes things look bleak and they're revived," he expressed little hope such would be the cast for a relief package. Meanwhile, speaking with CNN, Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said "it's sort of a dead-end street, and very unfortunate."
It had been suggested by some analysts that Sept. 30, the government funding deadline, would become the new goal date to pass stimulus relief by, though it is seemingly more likely than not that relief is not coming anytime soon. This news, unsurprisingly, has not settled well with the American people, many of who are struggling to remain afloat amid the pandemic. Although unemployment numbers have begun to drop, they still remain high, and the current $300 enhanced unemployment benefit is feared to run out in just a short matter of time. Meanwhile, the first $1,200 stimulus check has long dried up for most Americans, making the need for a second check even more pressing.
It's almost like neither side actually wants to do anything to help us and they know the illusion of a political stalemate allows them to save face with their constituents by blaming the other side for the stalemate.— marubozu (@swisswillows) September 12, 2020
Just heard on @CNN that a stimulus bill won't be passed prior to the election. Are you f-ing kidding me? As a former hotel worker, I'm screwed if true. You? #stimulusbill #stimuluschecks Fxck!— Some....call me Tim (@aktimbo) September 14, 2020
The fact that both parties seem content with not passing a new stimulus till after the election because they both think it will help them win tells you everything you need to know about how ineffectual, cynical, and uncaring these people actually are.— The Matt Show 🦄 (@ZachandMattShow) September 12, 2020
I read that this 2nd stimulus package most likely won't be voted on until after the election. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/RhfeX8ACum— Eagle Talon Jugular Extractor (@consciousBrOtHa) September 14, 2020
Get it together government https://t.co/7JiwKzIGN7— Sara Anne Gill (@SaraAnneGill) September 12, 2020
Remember when the richest nation on earth responded to the country's most severe single economic disaster with a one-time payment to everyday Americans of about two weeks' worth of cash? https://t.co/LsLnKARa7Q— m_l_a_d_y (@m_l_a_d_y) September 14, 2020
Our government and our president say they care about the people yet this 2nd stimulus pkg keeps getting turned down and now getting delayed till after Nov election seems to me they only care about lining their own pockets sitting around doing nothing living off the people— James Gilpatrick (@JamesGilpatrick) September 14, 2020
The Congress and Senate came together to pass a stimulus so they could be funded, it's apparent that the @GOP and the @DNC sent the rest us average Americans a big FUCK YOU until after the election!🤔— P Hyxx Wyatt (@HyxWyatt) September 14, 2020
The Senate and House seem to be at a standstill on a Stimulus Pkg and may not give suffering people anything till after the Election. I hope voters show them they won’t be in office after the Election! This is unbelievable! Please call your Representatives!— Susan Roberts (@surfgranma) September 14, 2020
Now they're saying that we may not get a new Covid stimulus until after the election. Millions need help NOW! @senatemajldr and @SpeakerPelosi need to sit down and figure this out now. Or resign, cause if they cannot help us then we don't need them. And we'll #VoteThemAllOut— Son of a MaskedRN (@ADriftingNerd) September 14, 2020
AGAIN. People in Congress could careless about the American people. Vote all incumbents out. TERM LIMITS. https://t.co/rfElTN5UPP— Roy L. Murry (@roylmurry425) September 12, 2020
“Let them eat cake!”😱🤬— ARMANI▪X (@ArmaniX2557) September 12, 2020
We not getting them second stimulus checks 💀💀. They said august now it’s September. Now they saying November after the election 😂😂. America is a fucking joke.— 𝓑uttercup🍒 (@SadisticDomo) September 14, 2020