Second Stimulus Check: Joe Biden Wins Election, Here's How Much Money You Could Get

On Saturday, The Associated Press and other news outlets projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and will become the new president of the United States. Many supporters were glad to hear this news because they believe Biden may finally break the U.S. Congress's stalemate on a stimulus check bill. Thanks to Biden's policy plans, we have a pretty clear idea of what a stimulus package might look like under his presidency.

Biden inherits a fraught situation as president, with the coronavirus pandemic raging on and the economic recession worsening. Many experts say that another major stimulus package is needed, but the White House and Congress have been at a standstill in negotiations since May. With some new faces in Congress and a new president in the White House, the talks might finally get somewhere, although these new officials won't be sworn in until Jan. 20, 2021.

There is always a chance that Congress and the Trump administration will reach an agreement before that, although some analysts have cast doubt on this theory. According to a CBS News report, the Trump campaign intends to continue to pursue legal battles over the election, claiming that there was widespread voter fraud without any clear evidence.

These actions might take up the time Trump would otherwise use for a stimulus check, though there is no guarantee. If so, here is a look at what a stimulus package under President Biden might look like.