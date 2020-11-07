Second Stimulus Check: If Donald Trump Wins, Here's How Much Money You Could Get

✖

The presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is still too close to call. At the moment, Biden is leading in several key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. He is also ahead of Trump when it comes to the electoral votes that he had already garnered, meaning that the incumbent president has a bit of ground to catch up if he wants to win. If Trump does end up winning the election, there's a good chance that he could pass stimulus legislation, and, hence, stimulus checks, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic if the Democrats and Republicans can agree on a package.

The White House and Congress previously agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package in March that entitled eligible Americans to a one-time $1,200 check. Over the past several months, Democrats, led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Republicans, who have Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leading negotiations, have not been able to come to an agreement on another stimulus package amidst the ongoing pandemic. Both sides have laid the blame with the other for this impasse. Prior to election day, Trump voiced his support for a large coronavirus relief bill (despite previously shutting down negotiations between the White House and Democrats), per CBS News. In mid-October, he wrote on Twitter that when it comes to the stimulus that they should "Go big or go home!!!" If he were to win the presidency, what would this mean for the amount that Americans could receive in stimulus checks?

Before the Nov. 3 election, Democrats and Republicans had seemingly narrowed the gap when it came to stimulus negotiations. The latest proposal approached the $2 trillion mark, which would see each side compromising on the amount that they wanted for the next package. That proposal even included another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, a notion which Trump has voiced his support for before. So, it stands to reason that if the president is elected to another term in office, Americans could be looking at another round of $1,200 stimulus checks. Of course, this all depends on whether Congress can come to an agreement on their end.

As of right now, the winner of the presidential election is still unclear. While Biden is leading in states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia, places which could push him over the requisite 270 electoral votes to become president, the races are still too close to call. Even though Biden has a lead in those states, Trump has vowed to challenge the outcome of the election, as his team has already asked for a recount in Wisconsin, a state that turned blue in 2020 and ended up going to the former vice president.