Second Stimulus Check: It's August 6, and Twitter Is Frustrated After Another Payment Is Nowhere in Sight

With Aug. 7 fast approaching and negotiations on Capitol Hill regarding the next stimulus relief package still seeing far off, many Americans on social media are expressing their frustrations that a second stimulus check has not yet been approved. It has been more than three months now since the first round of direct payments, passed under the CARES Act, began being distributed by the Internal Revenue Service IRS. With much of that money already gone, put towards bills and other necessities, some are expressing the dire need for further aid sooner rather than later.

Under the HEALS Act, the second round of stimulus payments would be mandated. Similar to the first round, single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 and joint filers with an AGI of $150,000 would be eligible to receive the full amount of $1,200 or $2,400. This total would phase out after those income levels until reaching an income cap at $99,000 and $198,000. Unlike the CARES Act, however, eligibility for dependents would be extended, as all dependents, regardless of age, would be eligible to receive a $500 payment.

However, while an additional round of stimulus payments is all but guaranteed, there is no telling when Americans can expect to receive the much needed aid. Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a week, with little progress having been made, only furthering upset among the American people, who are now taking to social media, wondering where their next payment is.