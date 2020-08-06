Second Stimulus Check: It's August 6, and Twitter Is Frustrated After Another Payment Is Nowhere in Sight
With Aug. 7 fast approaching and negotiations on Capitol Hill regarding the next stimulus relief package still seeing far off, many Americans on social media are expressing their frustrations that a second stimulus check has not yet been approved. It has been more than three months now since the first round of direct payments, passed under the CARES Act, began being distributed by the Internal Revenue Service IRS. With much of that money already gone, put towards bills and other necessities, some are expressing the dire need for further aid sooner rather than later.
Under the HEALS Act, the second round of stimulus payments would be mandated. Similar to the first round, single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 and joint filers with an AGI of $150,000 would be eligible to receive the full amount of $1,200 or $2,400. This total would phase out after those income levels until reaching an income cap at $99,000 and $198,000. Unlike the CARES Act, however, eligibility for dependents would be extended, as all dependents, regardless of age, would be eligible to receive a $500 payment.
However, while an additional round of stimulus payments is all but guaranteed, there is no telling when Americans can expect to receive the much needed aid. Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a week, with little progress having been made, only furthering upset among the American people, who are now taking to social media, wondering where their next payment is.
Alright first week of August where tf this stimulus check at?!— Dolf (@Kingdolfo) August 3, 2020
Where is my stimulus check!! pic.twitter.com/gBB68BPF0y— . (@niaaaimani) July 28, 2020
Just pass the stimulus check portion and iron out the stuff you can’t agree with separately. People are struggling.— vitamin D deficient rodeo clown (@famishedlamb) August 6, 2020
Where this sec stimulus at 🙄— ‘ Elisha 👑 (@_LishhLishh) August 6, 2020
While I’m at it, @realDonaldTrump where is my stimulus check? pic.twitter.com/2oNrrgC3CS— Nydia Alvarez (@NydiaAwesome) August 3, 2020
This is unacceptable if you ask me, even if they hit the Aug 7 deadline, this is unacceptable, a bill should’ve been passed, we shouldn’t be here debating on a stimulus package, this should’ve been done.— Widdy (@Widdy87967889) August 6, 2020
@realDonaldTrump When the next IRS stimulus checks could get sent
The Senate's last day in session before its August recess is Aug. 7, which means Congress has to agree on a final stimulus bill before then if it keeps to its planned schedule (which could changeI— RalphBeavers488 (@beavers488) August 3, 2020
Did they pass another stimulus check?— Julian I. Colvard (@JulianColvard) August 6, 2020
Hey Trump, here's the executive order you SHOULD pass....If congress can't agree by Friday on new stimulus package, STOP their paychecks, until they do come to an agreement that helps ALL Americans not just those that can collect the unemployment benefits!!!!!— Rita Marie (@74861rita) August 6, 2020
When @senatemajldr @SenateGOP & @SpeakerPelosi @SenateDems cannot agree on Stimulus but have money for Wars. One has to wonder where does their oath lie?? To people or to companies??— No Patience for nonsense. (@readlDonaldDump) August 5, 2020
Everyone asking where that second stimulus check is, I'm over here celebrating that I finally got the first one today 😂😭 I had $4 in my account last night, I almost fell out this morning when I saw the new balance.— 💛nykia burdine💛 (@ShoefoneWeasley) August 5, 2020
THIS IS HEARTBREAKING! WHERE IS OUR CONGRESS? WE HUMBLY ASK CONGRESS TO PASS THE STIMULUS FOR THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/RcxDUg4cFb— Shane! (@shannonhines76) August 5, 2020
Where is this next stimulus??? It's August and ppl are getting eviction notices, utility notices... America is that parent you have to take to court for child support on a regular and still don't see shit🥴— VØTÊ -- NØVÊMBÊ4R‼️ (@KiZzy_LoU214) August 6, 2020
Aye where that stimulus at tho yo? pic.twitter.com/cQGigGVJWL— $Ø$Ā (@pedrodinero_) August 6, 2020