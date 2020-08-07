Second Stimulus Check: Americans Respond to Negotiations as Friday Deadline Arrives

The American people are speaking out as the Friday, Aug. 7 stimulus package negotiation deadline finally arrived. Friday has long been considered the self-imposed deadline to not only conclude negotiations, but also pass a bill in both chambers of Congress, as both the House and Senate were scheduled to enter a summer recess that lasts until September.

At this time, it remains uncertain if both sides will reach an agreement Friday, though hope seems to be dwindling, and it is unclear what exactly will happen should a deal not be reached. While both the House and Senate have adjourned, in the case that a deal is struck, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said that members will be given a 24-hour notice before a vote, meaning that they would still work to approve legislation when the time comes. President Donald Trump has also floated the idea of signing an executive order targeting key issues like unemployment benefits and evictions should it appear as though a deal will not be reached.

Amid the surplus of uncertainty and the lingering economic crisis, the frustrations Americans have been experiencing have only been heightened, and many have taken to social media to voice their concerns and call upon Congress to reach a deal. Scroll down to see what Americans are saying on the day of the supposed negotiations deadline.