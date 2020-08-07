Second Stimulus Check: Americans Respond to Negotiations as Friday Deadline Arrives
The American people are speaking out as the Friday, Aug. 7 stimulus package negotiation deadline finally arrived. Friday has long been considered the self-imposed deadline to not only conclude negotiations, but also pass a bill in both chambers of Congress, as both the House and Senate were scheduled to enter a summer recess that lasts until September.
At this time, it remains uncertain if both sides will reach an agreement Friday, though hope seems to be dwindling, and it is unclear what exactly will happen should a deal not be reached. While both the House and Senate have adjourned, in the case that a deal is struck, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said that members will be given a 24-hour notice before a vote, meaning that they would still work to approve legislation when the time comes. President Donald Trump has also floated the idea of signing an executive order targeting key issues like unemployment benefits and evictions should it appear as though a deal will not be reached.
Amid the surplus of uncertainty and the lingering economic crisis, the frustrations Americans have been experiencing have only been heightened, and many have taken to social media to voice their concerns and call upon Congress to reach a deal. Scroll down to see what Americans are saying on the day of the supposed negotiations deadline.
That second stimulus coming through or what? Todays the deadline and I sure could be stimulated rn— just goin for it (BLM) (@SeekingBanner18) August 7, 2020
Just your regular reminder that most of the Senate heads off on vacation today. With 30+ million unemployed people, support expired last week, no end in sight.
To be fair the House is on vacation too but at least they passed something? https://t.co/flWXBQyIbY— Kevin Krueger (@kevintkrueger) August 7, 2020
August 7, no stimulus deal made on Capitol Hill for the American people. They now planning to go on vacation with their families for a month!! What do you think about our politicians leaders now?— Author G. Amato (@JackAmato1) August 7, 2020
@SenSchumer please pass the bill for second stimulus checks!! Before August 7, 2020— Love Pains (@BadLovePains) August 6, 2020
We should really be protesting in front of their building enough of the bullshit. How many more people have to die— Im Wylin? (@ferrari_simp) August 7, 2020
@GOP AND @DEMS ARE NOT HELPING THEIR CONSTITUENTS. GIVE US OUR MONEY!!! HOW LONG WILL YOU HOLD THE MONEY HOSTAGE AND WE AMERICANS.— Janice Branam (@Janb723Branam) August 7, 2020
This is the reality of two parties being headasses and not giving a shit about the American people. https://t.co/FXXlezyyxE— Caliente coló 🌱 (@Sicklylover) August 7, 2020
This stimulus bill really shouldn’t be difficult to pass. Anything unrelated to helping the average hardworking person get back on their feet is
🐎💩
Putting money in the hands of people out of work and mom and pop businesses is a win win! It will even drive the stock market!— Markell Henderson™ (@MarkellH22) August 6, 2020
Do your job: pass the bills on your desk and do something useful for the nation. Also pass the House stimulus bill or we will put the failed economy squarely on your shoulders.— Cheni Khonje (@RevCheni) August 7, 2020
So you’re telling me it takes MONTHS to pass another Stimulus check but a quick few days to pass a ban for Tik Tok? What a joke @realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/HGgwuoHd04— Cookie (@ohhCooki3) August 7, 2020
Dont look like we getting a second stimulus bill passed before congress heads for Recess— Curt (@YoungCurt281) August 7, 2020
Congress needs to figure out this second round of stimulus checks before they go on recess. It’s not that difficult just like all our moms told us growing up “you can’t go play until your homework is finished”— 🤘🏻🖤 (@samithemonster) August 7, 2020
Congress should not take a recess until they figure out the next stimulus package. Send tweet.— Roy (@runthundersnow) August 7, 2020
@realDonaldTrump congress should not be permitted a “recess” if they can not play nice in the sandbox. The fact that they have not been able to agree on a stimulus package is quite ridiculous. Even more ridiculous is taking a recess without accomplishing what you asked of them.— B (@SNAFU183) August 7, 2020