Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call for Next Relief Package to Include Funding for USPS

The next stimulus relief package is continuing to be negotiated on Capitol Hill, and one topic is proving to be among the most controversial talking points among not only politicians, but also social media: funding for the USPS. In its current form, the HEALS Act contains no funding for the Postal Service, which is currently facing a financial crisis that was only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

After the CARES Act authorized the Postal Service to take a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury, according to Forbes, Democrats in May had called for the next relief bill to include further funding. Introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the HEROES Act sought to provide a $25 billion grant to the Postal Service, which in April requested $75 billion in funding, telling Congress that it would run out of money by September. After the GOP unveiled their proposal on July 27, Now, as negotiations continue on the GOP's proposal, The New York Times reports that Democrats are calling for $3.6 billion in the aid package to ensure a secure election, including broader mail balloting, something that is facing opposition from many Republicans.

The debate over funding for USPS has not been limited to Capitol Hill. Across social media, the American people are calling upon lawmakers to include funding for the agency in the relief bill. Scroll on to see what social media has to say about the next relief bill and funding for USPS.