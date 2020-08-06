Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call for Next Relief Package to Include Funding for USPS
The next stimulus relief package is continuing to be negotiated on Capitol Hill, and one topic is proving to be among the most controversial talking points among not only politicians, but also social media: funding for the USPS. In its current form, the HEALS Act contains no funding for the Postal Service, which is currently facing a financial crisis that was only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.
After the CARES Act authorized the Postal Service to take a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury, according to Forbes, Democrats in May had called for the next relief bill to include further funding. Introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the HEROES Act sought to provide a $25 billion grant to the Postal Service, which in April requested $75 billion in funding, telling Congress that it would run out of money by September. After the GOP unveiled their proposal on July 27, Now, as negotiations continue on the GOP's proposal, The New York Times reports that Democrats are calling for $3.6 billion in the aid package to ensure a secure election, including broader mail balloting, something that is facing opposition from many Republicans.
The debate over funding for USPS has not been limited to Capitol Hill. Across social media, the American people are calling upon lawmakers to include funding for the agency in the relief bill. Scroll on to see what social media has to say about the next relief bill and funding for USPS.
Don’t fall for Donny’s fear mongering . We need this new stimulus to fund the USPS not a new FBI building— Pamela Butler (@PamelaButler3) July 31, 2020
prevnext
@GOPLeader please keep the money in the next stimulus package for @USPS. Millions of Americans like myself rely on @USPS to get our meds. Any delay can have serious medical consequences. It could be a death sentence.— Steven P Bowers (@cardnut23) August 6, 2020
Demand stimulus fund for USPS #ElectionDay #ProtectOurVote2020 https://t.co/LKZaS0VTjE— Jennifer Elster (@jenniferelster) July 31, 2020
prevnext
Sure Bob, we know you want money for jets and a new FBI headquarters. No money for jets and buildings! Fund the @USPS and give people a stimulus package! #ForThePeople— Claudia Driskill (@DriskillClaudia) August 4, 2020
Otherwise, no go. 👎 pic.twitter.com/pzjnFsmfwY
You have time to fix it. Fund the USPS in the stimulus bill and help out American's and the vote.— Dale 🌊 (@mamadale48) August 5, 2020
prevnext
We the people should be focusing on 2 issues:
Getting a clean Covid Stimulus Bill passed to help those most affected by Covid -
Getting a bill passed to properly fund the USPS #postmark
Bombard Mitch McConnell demanding that both bills get passed NOW— CynDem (@CPowers83728393) August 2, 2020
Not enough. Next stimulus bill must fund USPS through inauguration! https://t.co/0LwbgqwH9t— JSA (@Jackerman77) August 1, 2020
prevnext
Fund the @USPS! It must be part of the COVID stimulus Bill. @katieporteroc @SpeakerPelosi @dscc @HouseDemocrats @TheDemocrats @SenKamalaHarris @SenFeinstein— GurSingh (@GurSingh408) August 1, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer— Ed Ryan (@edryan1955) August 1, 2020
Any additional stimulus has to fund USPS in full - rural and urban.
prevnext
Demand that the USPS get a stimulus fund for safe and fair voting conditions!#Election2020 #ProtectOurVote2020 https://t.co/CSaKY3D1YT— Jennifer Elster (@jenniferelster) July 31, 2020
@SenSchumer please keep the money in the next stimulus package for @USPS. Millions of Americans like myself rely on @USPS to get our meds. Any delay can have serious medical consequences. It could be a death sentence.— Steven P Bowers (@cardnut23) August 6, 2020
prevnext
Now is the time for @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer to negotiate into the stimulus package protections for the @USPS until at least January 20th. Remember Trump wants money for the FBI building. That is your leverage. @donwinslow @CNN @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/U3jbNHpVOL— The Dawg (@DownatthePound) August 2, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer $25B for USPS, $$ for safe, secure elections & $ for state & local govts MUST be part of stimulus package, non-negotiable!! More important than checks to every American. Not everyone needs that money but we all need USPS & safe, secure election.— @MimiPlevinFoust (@MimiPlevinFoust) August 2, 2020
prev
Maybe in this next COVID stimulus package we should have money 4 the USPS to ensure that the record number of mail in votes that will occur are handled as efficiently and timely as possible instead of using that money for military weapons. Just a thought! https://t.co/V8dsZ81J41— Daniel Wise (@danielwise92) August 2, 2020