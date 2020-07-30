Stimulus: People Are Demanding USPS Relief Be Included in Next Package

This week, Senate Republicans unveiled their new stimulus relief plan. Following the release of their proposal, many have weighed in with their own opinions on what the plan should entail. On Twitter, author Don Winslow wrote a message to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to ask them to include full funding for the United States Postal Service in the next stimulus package. Based on the responses to his tweet, many American citizens seem to agree with Winslow's sentiment.

Winslow's tweet comes amidst reports that President Donald Trump may be slowing down service by the United States Postal Service in the midst of an election year. As Fortune even noted, the Trump-appointed Postmaster General has plans to slow mail delivery, which could prove detrimental as many Americans prepare to vote by mail-in ballot for this year's presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of right now, there is no call for funding for the USPS in Senate Republicans' stimulus plan, the HEALS Act. Although, their plan does include a cut to the current enhanced unemployment benefits and $1.75 billion "for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters facility for the Federal Bureau of Investigation." Both of those aspects of their bill have been met with criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

.@SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer, Donald Trump's attack on the U.S. Postal Service (@USPS USPS) could result in a corrupted Presidential election. On behalf of the nation, please do not vote for ANY further stimulus package / relief bill that does not include full funding for @USPS — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 30, 2020

For many users on social media, they are focused on trying to protect the United States Postal Service at the moment. And they have strong words for the country's lawmakers as they continue to hammer out details for another stimulus package.