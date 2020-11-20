Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call for Another Relief Payment Ahead of Thanksgiving

By Allison Schonter

It has now been seven months since the first round of stimulus checks were distributed by the Internal Revenue Service, and with the holiday season now upon the nation and the country continuing to experience a surge in cases, many Americans are wondering where additional relief is. Although a second payment had once almost seemed guaranteed, hope that Congress will approve a relief bill has been fleeting as numerous goal dates have come and gone.

The first round of stimulus payments was approved in late March under the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed amid the pandemic. Under that bill, the majority of American households received a payment of $1,200 for singles or $2,400 for joint tax filers, a total amount that phased out at a certain income bracket. Dependents were also eligible for a $500 payment. These payments were considered to be a lifeline and a means to keep struggling Americans and the economy afloat as a record number of people lost their jobs.

Now, more than half a year later, that money has long dried up, and Americans are hurting for more aid. On social media, the desperate call for action is being voiced loud and clear. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

The call for another stimulus check, as well as an entire stimulus relief bill, comes as numerous provision enacted under the CARES Act are set to expire. By the end of the year, enhanced unemployment benefits, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, eviction protection, and student loan deferrals will expire.

Hope that additional relief was on its way was first sparked in May when Democrats introduced the HEROES Act. While that bill was passed by the House of Representatives, it has never been brought to the Senate floor for a vote.

Hope was again sparked in mid-July when the GOP introduced the HEALS Act. This bill, totaling approximately $1 trillion, proved highly controversial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin immediately entered negotiations.

As those negotiations continued, and eventually collapsed, President Donald Trump passed an executive order targeting several key areas, including unemployment benefits, which are now set to expire. Republican members of the Senate also introduced multiple bills with a price tag at around $500 billion that failed.

As Election Day drew closer, Pelosi and Mnuchin resumed their negotiations in a final push to reach an agreement by Nov. 3. Although they made much progress, and even sounded hopeful that a deal would be struck, these talks again faltered.

On Thursday, it was reported that despite the lack of stimulus relief, both chambers of Congress would continue with their scheduled week-long recess. The current session ends Friday, with the Senate set to return to Capitol Hill on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the 2020 congressional calendar. The House of Representatives is scheduled to return on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Both chambers of Congress will remain in session until Friday, Dec. 18.

At this time, it seems increasingly unlikely that another relief bill, including a second round of stimulus payments, will be approved by the end of the year. It is more likely that additional relief will not pass until President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

