Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call for Another Relief Payment Ahead of Thanksgiving
It has now been seven months since the first round of stimulus checks were distributed by the Internal Revenue Service, and with the holiday season now upon the nation and the country continuing to experience a surge in cases, many Americans are wondering where additional relief is. Although a second payment had once almost seemed guaranteed, hope that Congress will approve a relief bill has been fleeting as numerous goal dates have come and gone.
The first round of stimulus payments was approved in late March under the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed amid the pandemic. Under that bill, the majority of American households received a payment of $1,200 for singles or $2,400 for joint tax filers, a total amount that phased out at a certain income bracket. Dependents were also eligible for a $500 payment. These payments were considered to be a lifeline and a means to keep struggling Americans and the economy afloat as a record number of people lost their jobs.
Now, more than half a year later, that money has long dried up, and Americans are hurting for more aid. On social media, the desperate call for action is being voiced loud and clear. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
A second #stimuluscheck would be reaaaaal nice right about now. #StimulusNow— happyholiKAYs (@faykorrest) November 20, 2020
PASS THE PLATINUM PLAN BILL— Thomas (@Venice_Homeless) November 20, 2020
PRESIDENT TRUMP..PLEASE!
PASS STIMULUS CHECKS PLEASE
The call for another stimulus check, as well as an entire stimulus relief bill, comes as numerous provision enacted under the CARES Act are set to expire. By the end of the year, enhanced unemployment benefits, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, eviction protection, and student loan deferrals will expire.prevnext
When the fuck am I getting a second stimulus check?— spooky & obscure character (@fromtheliberry) November 20, 2020
Can we get #stimuluscheck trending again 🥴— theslayempress (@0719th) November 20, 2020
Hope that additional relief was on its way was first sparked in May when Democrats introduced the HEROES Act. While that bill was passed by the House of Representatives, it has never been brought to the Senate floor for a vote.prevnext
Amen gf! So many families are out of work rn & kids are staying home from school...we need to take care of one another at home & survive this pandemic! So a lil paycheck from Uncle Sam to stop the Corona count from rising just makes sense. #StimulusNow #payfreeze #pandemic https://t.co/4wxVCz0EcE— Leana Guzman (@LeanasGuzman) November 20, 2020
I thought it didn’t matter who was elected and we were gonna get a second stimulus check? Like what happened to that? 👀— Hales (@SincerelyHales) November 20, 2020
Hope was again sparked in mid-July when the GOP introduced the HEALS Act. This bill, totaling approximately $1 trillion, proved highly controversial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin immediately entered negotiations.prevnext
Americans NEED another stimulus check. 🇺🇸
Settle the political beef in the court.
The highest court.
The Supreme Court.
Humans have done there duty of staying home.
Now facing round dos of shutdowns for much of America.
It's your duty to serve YOUR people. #godbless— Garett Nelson (@garettnelson) November 20, 2020
There must be direct payments and enhanced unemployment. #StimulusNow #UBI— STIMULUS NOW (@usa3000rustic) November 20, 2020
As those negotiations continued, and eventually collapsed, President Donald Trump passed an executive order targeting several key areas, including unemployment benefits, which are now set to expire. Republican members of the Senate also introduced multiple bills with a price tag at around $500 billion that failed.prevnext
@senatemajldr @SpeakerPelosi you guys need to stop the back and forth blaming over stimulus aid. Do what’s right by the American people and get a deal done #StimulusNow— Sean Idland (@2b1_4Christ) November 20, 2020
#StimulusNow https://t.co/DdSs0xM8IN— Vali (@VMe72811575) November 20, 2020
As Election Day drew closer, Pelosi and Mnuchin resumed their negotiations in a final push to reach an agreement by Nov. 3. Although they made much progress, and even sounded hopeful that a deal would be struck, these talks again faltered.prevnext
We gonna be waiting 5ever on that 2nd stimulus check— バリン・コリン (@RealBallinColin) November 20, 2020
We need stimulus checks. That should be a top priority.— Damon Wooton (@WootonDamon) November 20, 2020
On Thursday, it was reported that despite the lack of stimulus relief, both chambers of Congress would continue with their scheduled week-long recess. The current session ends Friday, with the Senate set to return to Capitol Hill on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the 2020 congressional calendar. The House of Representatives is scheduled to return on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Both chambers of Congress will remain in session until Friday, Dec. 18.prevnext
We shouldn’t have to beg our leaders in Congress to talk about a stimulus.
But here we are. #StimulusNow— Kathryn Rose Fisher (@kayrosef) November 20, 2020
One stimulus check, one. It’s the middle of November.— JILLY BOEL (@slimshadowww) November 20, 2020
At this time, it seems increasingly unlikely that another relief bill, including a second round of stimulus payments, will be approved by the end of the year. It is more likely that additional relief will not pass until President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.prev