Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call for Another Relief Payment Ahead of Thanksgiving

It has now been seven months since the first round of stimulus checks were distributed by the Internal Revenue Service, and with the holiday season now upon the nation and the country continuing to experience a surge in cases, many Americans are wondering where additional relief is. Although a second payment had once almost seemed guaranteed, hope that Congress will approve a relief bill has been fleeting as numerous goal dates have come and gone.

The first round of stimulus payments was approved in late March under the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed amid the pandemic. Under that bill, the majority of American households received a payment of $1,200 for singles or $2,400 for joint tax filers, a total amount that phased out at a certain income bracket. Dependents were also eligible for a $500 payment. These payments were considered to be a lifeline and a means to keep struggling Americans and the economy afloat as a record number of people lost their jobs.

Now, more than half a year later, that money has long dried up, and Americans are hurting for more aid. On social media, the desperate call for action is being voiced loud and clear. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.