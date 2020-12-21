Second Stimulus: $600 Payment Approved by Congress Leaves Social Media Feeling Overlooked

On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Congress has reached an agreement on a coronavirus relief package. The deal would provide $900 billion in aid amid the pandemic. Among the financial benefits for Americans is the inclusion of another set of stimulus checks, though it's substantially lower than the original check. This time around, the checks are expected to be for $600 for each eligible individual with an additional $600 to families per child. This is half of the $1,200 check that was in April's relief fund.

The drawn-out process of policymakers attempting to reach a new deal for a package, one that stretched across the summer and through the fall, was expected by many to provide some more on-demand help for Americans. There initially was a belief that another set of $1,200 checks would be featured in the package, but that has fallen by the wayside. Now, Americans are upset about the perceived lack of financial help from a deal that took months to put together.

Here are some of the biggest gripes people are expressing across social media in the wake of Congress announcing a new deal has been agreed upon.