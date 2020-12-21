Second Stimulus: $600 Payment Approved by Congress Leaves Social Media Feeling Overlooked
On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Congress has reached an agreement on a coronavirus relief package. The deal would provide $900 billion in aid amid the pandemic. Among the financial benefits for Americans is the inclusion of another set of stimulus checks, though it's substantially lower than the original check. This time around, the checks are expected to be for $600 for each eligible individual with an additional $600 to families per child. This is half of the $1,200 check that was in April's relief fund.
The drawn-out process of policymakers attempting to reach a new deal for a package, one that stretched across the summer and through the fall, was expected by many to provide some more on-demand help for Americans. There initially was a belief that another set of $1,200 checks would be featured in the package, but that has fallen by the wayside. Now, Americans are upset about the perceived lack of financial help from a deal that took months to put together.
Here are some of the biggest gripes people are expressing across social media in the wake of Congress announcing a new deal has been agreed upon.
$600.— JustJess Girardo (@JessicaGirardo) December 21, 2020
A paltry amount after 9 months of struggle.
When you cash that check remember- it's literally only $100 less than what @realDonaldTrump paid in federal US taxes. #stimulus #COVIDReliefPackage
$600 stimulus check be like pic.twitter.com/K6auwdqO39— Omega Rattrap (@ORattrap) December 20, 2020
can't wait to get my $600 stimulus check and immediately sent it to a credit card company where it will disappear without a trace and not stimulate shit— Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) December 20, 2020
$600 really? That’s so insulting. How bout you multiply that by the number of weeks since the last stim check? Who’s paying rent or back rent with that? @TheDemocrats @GOP #suck— Gamer Chix (@Gamerchixs) December 21, 2020
How Americans feel about the $600 dollar stimulus check!! #COVIDReliefPackage #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/SfuMO0a89s— Elí (@Elieflowers91) December 20, 2020
The average household spends $300 to $500 on groceries/ month.
A one time $600 check is half baked.— Aarika Rhodes 🍎🧢🦉 (@AarikaRhodes) December 21, 2020
8 months of negotiations for $600 check relief?😳— R Xavier Castro (@RXavierCastro1) December 21, 2020