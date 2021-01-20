Second Gentleman: Twitter Unveils New Account for Doug Emhoff's Historic New Title

✖

On Wednesday, former California Sen. Kamala Harris made history as she was sworn in as the first female vice president in United States history. As a result, her husband, Doug Emhoff, will now be referred to as the "Second Gentleman." To reflect his historic role, the Twitter account that the vice president's spouse typically uses, @SecondLady, has now been changed to @SecondGentleman.

As FastCompany noted, the Twitter account quickly garnered a large number of followers since going live. The account currently has over 800,000 followers. Although, Emhoff has yet to tweet from the account as of Wednesday afternoon. Emhoff's new Twitter account went live on Wednesday to coincide with Inauguration Day. His wife, Harris, was sworn in as the vice president, becoming the first female in the country's history to hold the position. Additionally, Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Shortly after Harris and Biden won the election, the former senator took part in an interview with CNN and was asked about what people will refer to her husband as once she is sworn in.

"I think that the term has evolved into the second gentleman," Harris said. Jake Tapper, who was conducting the interview, then responded to say that he preferred the less formal "second dude." This prompted a laugh from Harris, who said, "I think some of his friends are inclined to say that." She added, "I'll call him 'honey.'"

To mark this historic day in the country's history, President Biden delivered a series of remarks that centered on the fact that "democracy has prevailed." He said, "This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded."

The president went on to address the attack that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which involved a mob of Donald Trump's supporters storming the building. He added, "From now, on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than two centuries. As we look ahead in our uniquely American way: restless, bold, optimistic, and set our sights on the nation we can be and we must be."