Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emoff: What to Know About the Couple's Relationship

As Kamala Harris was sworn into office Wednesday as the first African American, Asian American and female vice president during President Joe Biden's inauguration, husband Doug Emhoff was right by her side, becoming the first Second Gentleman to enter the White House. Emhoff, a high-powered attorney, has been by his wife's side as she and Biden took to the campaign trail, supporting her at every turn and hyping her up on social media throughout. Keep scrolling for more information on their relationship, from their blind date beginnings to their blended family and hopes for the future.

How they Met View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) Harris and Emhoff first met after being set up by PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin on a blind date. Emhoff joked to The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that the details of that date were all in his wife's book, The Truths We Hold, which does go into every adorable moment of their early romance. Harris reveals in her book that their first text exchange happened while her future husband was at a Lakers game and that she wore her signature Chuck Taylors and brought cookies when she met his kids. prevnext

Marriage Can confirm: We met, fell madly in love (still are), got married and continue to live very happily ever after. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GxTIaciTAZ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) February 11, 2019 Harris and Emhoff would marry in a small and intimate ceremony in 2014. The two made sure to honor one another's heritage in the ceremony, which took place at the Santa Barbara courthouse, SF Gate reported, he by wearing a flower garland and she by breaking a glass. The future Vice President would wear a golden dress by a California designer. Harris' niece made the ceremony a special moment by reading Maya Angelou's "Touched by an Angel," and their first dance was set to Corinne Bailey Rae's "Like a Star." prevnext

Building a Life Together Kamala is a stepmother to Emhoff's children from a previous marriage, Cole and Ella, whom she revealed call her "Momala" in a 2019 essay she wrote for ELLE. She revealed that while she was initially nervous that her presence in their lives would take some getting used to, Emhoff's children "could not have been more welcoming." Happy Birthday @KamalaHarris⁩! You are always there for us with a big hug, bright smile, infectious laugh and just the right words, all with delicious food and an amazing soundtrack! We love you so so much (and are VERY proud of you)! Doug, Cole & Ella. pic.twitter.com/7evystcTz1 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 20, 2018 "They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in," she wrote, thanking them for sticking with her throughout her demanding political career. "They are my endless source of love and pure joy. I am so thankful to Doug, to Kerstin, and most of all, to Ella and Cole. And as our family embarks together on this new journey — one that has taken me to South Carolina, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Nevada, and Michigan in the last few weeks alone—I can say one thing with certainty, my heart wouldn’t be whole, nor my life full, without them." prevnext

On the Campaign Trail That moment when you walk by the tv in your office lobby and see your wife speaking to ⁦@jaketapper⁩ on that tv... pic.twitter.com/rglvdvAksY — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 9, 2019 Emhoff has been by Harris' side on the campaign trail as she paved the path to becoming the first African American, Asian American and female Vice President. Regularly supporting her on social media, Emhoff has been by his wife's side through the ups and downs of a difficult campaign. prevnext

Number One Fan So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020 In November, Emhoff had a heartfelt reaction to Harris and Biden's victory in the election, sharing a photo in which he embraced the new vice president-elect. "So proud of you," he tweeted at the time. Tuesday, just hours before his wife would take office, he tweeted out a message of thanks to the friends, family and supporters who made the day possible. "know we wouldn't be here without the support of so many—family, friends, and beyond," he wrote. "Thank you for being in our corner as we take on this next chapter." prevnext

Second Gentleman Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021 Harris' trailblazing win necessitated a new term for Emhoff as he entered the White House as the vice president's spouse. The term Second Gentleman was announced by President-elect Joe Biden in January as, Emhoff officially launched his Second Gentleman Twitter account and affirmed his title. Emhoff's bio on the official social media site reads, "Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris." prevnext