Scientology TV Opens With David Miscavige Message: ‘We’re Not Here to Preach to You’

Scientology TV, a network dedicated to the controversial religion, launched on Monday afternoon with a rare message from leader David Miscavige.

“We’re not here to preach to you, to convince you or to convert you,” Miscavige said, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “No, we simply want to show you, because after all the first principle of Scientology is that it’s only true if it is true to you. So, take a look and then decide for yourself.”

The message was part of the network’s first show, appropriately titled Scientology Network Launch Special. The hour-long episode included interviews with members and tours of the church’s buildings. After that, the first episode of Meet A Scientologist centered on Greg and Janet Deering, the founders of the Deering Banjo Company.

Other programs on the first day of the network were Destination Scientology, a behind-the-scenes look at a church being built in Inglewood, California; a series featuring Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s personal audio recordings; and Voices for Humanity, a documentary about a brother and sister trying to stop violence in Colombia.

Rumors of a Scientology network started last year, but it was not until this weekend that a launch date was announced. The network is only available on Apple TV, Roku and DirecTV. DirecTV subscribers can find it at channel 320, which was previously devoted to infomercials.

The launch follows the religion’s latest Super Bowl commercial in early February. The ad did not mention the network, but it featured the same “Curious?” tag line. Scientology has aired a commercial on Super Bowl Sunday for the sixth consecutive year.

The network launch also comes at a time when more projects critical of Scientology have gained attention. HBO aired the critically acclaimed documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, which earned three Emmys. Former member and Kevin Can Wait actress Leah Remini also hosts an A&E series called Scientology and the Aftermath.

Investigation Discovery also aired Vanity Fair Confidential, a documentary about the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, Miscavige’s wife, on the same day the Scientology network launched.

“Yet again Scientology spends millions to buy #SuperBowl ads. Scientology continues to behave as a for-profit company rather than a tax-exempt religion. #NotCurious,” Remini tweeted after the Super Bowl ad aired.