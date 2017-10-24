Sex Robot Creator Wants to Have Child With His Robot

Spanish scientist Sergi Santos created his own sex robot for pleasure, but now he has artificial babies on the brain.

“I can make them have a baby. It’s not so difficult,” Santos, who designed 100-pound Samantha as his mechanical lover, told The Sun. “I would love to have a child with a robot.”

Though he hasn’t put his plan into action, the sex robot inventor said he could easily create a child with Samantha, whose innards boast eight technological programs and the capability to make “realistic” orgasm sounds.

“Using the brain I have already created [for Samantha], I would program it with a genome so he or she could have moral values, plus concepts of beauty, justice and the values that humans have,” he explained.

Santos said he would develop an algorithm combining his personal beliefs with the those he gave Samantha, then he’d bring their offspring to life.

“That’s it. I 3D print the robot that is the child of me and the robot … I don’t see any complications.”

A potential complication for Santos could have been his human wife of 16 years, Maritsa Kissamitaki, feeling uncomfortable with his non-human lover, but she says she doesn’t mind. She even helps her husband create sex robot prototypes in his lab.

Though Santos sees robot babies in his future, he claims that his sex robot inventions will transform society’s constructs of marriage and family on a larger scale.

The scientist insists that in the next 20 years, sex robots will no longer be hidden in a man’s ‘secret spot’ in the house. Instead, they’ll be walking down the aisle hand in hand with their human lovers.

“People might look at Samantha as a weird thing you read about. But before they know it, these robots will be doing their jobs, and marrying their children, their grandchildren, and their friends,” he said.

He likens the sex robot evolution to other commonplace technology, defending that Samantha is here to stay. “They need to remember that just a few years ago, mobile phones were seen as a non-essential item in society, but now we can’t function without them,” he added.