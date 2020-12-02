Sasha Obama Lives Her Best Life With Friends in Viral TikTok, and Social Media Is Loving It

Nearly four years after leaving the White House, Sasha Obama is continuing to live her best life. The 19-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, is making waves on social media thanks to her viral TikToks with her friends. After getting her name trending on Twitter for lip-syncing to a City Girls song in October, Obama again splashed onto the scene Tuesday with a new clip.

Originally posted to TikTok, the video quickly made its way to Twitter. In the clip, the teen and several of her friends can be seen lip-syncing to Poppa Hunna's hit song "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)." The group also partakes in a little synchronized dancing, with Obama front and center throughout the entire video.

Sasha Obama is living her best life 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/3CfpWhqPLn — ¡Madam Auntie Vice President Kamala Harris! (@flywithkamala) December 2, 2020

Obama is a sophomore at the University of Michigan. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she is currently taking classes online, as is her older sister, Malia Obama, who studies at Harvard University. Speaking with Jennifer Lopez in September, their mother admitted that studying at home hasn’t been the easiest and that both of her daughters are "itching to get back to campus."

While the teen continues her studies, her recent social media stardom has generated plenty of buzz, and her most-recent TikTok video had many viewers proclaiming that despite the pandemic, Obama is out there "living her best life." Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.