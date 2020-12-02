Sasha Obama Lives Her Best Life With Friends in Viral TikTok, and Social Media Is Loving It
Nearly four years after leaving the White House, Sasha Obama is continuing to live her best life. The 19-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, is making waves on social media thanks to her viral TikToks with her friends. After getting her name trending on Twitter for lip-syncing to a City Girls song in October, Obama again splashed onto the scene Tuesday with a new clip.
Originally posted to TikTok, the video quickly made its way to Twitter. In the clip, the teen and several of her friends can be seen lip-syncing to Poppa Hunna's hit song "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)." The group also partakes in a little synchronized dancing, with Obama front and center throughout the entire video.
Sasha Obama is living her best life 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/3CfpWhqPLn— ¡Madam Auntie Vice President Kamala Harris! (@flywithkamala) December 2, 2020
Obama is a sophomore at the University of Michigan. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she is currently taking classes online, as is her older sister, Malia Obama, who studies at Harvard University. Speaking with Jennifer Lopez in September, their mother admitted that studying at home hasn’t been the easiest and that both of her daughters are "itching to get back to campus."
While the teen continues her studies, her recent social media stardom has generated plenty of buzz, and her most-recent TikTok video had many viewers proclaiming that despite the pandemic, Obama is out there "living her best life." Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
This makes my entire night, idek why, she looks so happy, it's infectious— That bitch. 💛🐝 (@pennysaidwhat) December 2, 2020
prevnext
Yesss honey!! 😍😍😍I'm here for it! 😁 pic.twitter.com/DhbKMRoaf7— Fionna Agomuoh (@techiesupreme) December 2, 2020
I luv Sasha Obama . She’s so badass and sassy ! https://t.co/rRmQD93egy— michele (@bedofroses2001) December 2, 2020
prevnext
Saw Sasha Obama trending but it’s only because she’s out here living her best life. pic.twitter.com/n6dQn7Oy6t— John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) December 2, 2020
Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful😍. We’re good over here. pic.twitter.com/0JyY9t4cmd— Ms Ann (@MsAnn773) December 2, 2020
prevnext
Out there living her best Gen Z Tik Tok life. I ❤️ to see it. My daughter does the same stuff. It’s what they do. 😊— PᴀʀᴛʏOғFɪᴠᴇ (@momlissak) December 2, 2020
Beautiful and fun! Go ahead, girl! Live your best life! We are out here rooting for you!— Carrie Lee (@embraceallllc) December 2, 2020
prevnext
If there is one thing I’m thankful for in 2020 is the fact that Sasha Obama is out there living her best life and flourishing. That girl deserves good things. pic.twitter.com/c26jXUodyE— Teddy (@Thunda_munk) December 2, 2020
Y'all got Sasha Obama trending & had me scared. She's fine. Have fun, girl.— Still Fed Up (@RavenRobin) December 2, 2020
prevnext
A young person having fun with her friends... 😍— RabbitRabbit (@MaureenErwin4) December 2, 2020
first daughter doing normal daughter things what a sight for sore eyes— CJ (@kingremingtoon) December 2, 2020
prevnext
Can’t believe I was blessed to see another Sasha Obama TikTok.. bc wow!— Joshua Dantzler (@PrezJoshua) December 2, 2020
Sasha Obama and friends living life large. pic.twitter.com/egeAcMWYNR— Mark (@Cloudx2o) December 2, 2020
prev
So happy that Sasha Obama is living her best life & doing teenage shit. Straight excellence. pic.twitter.com/C62D6YOHbQ— 💛 (@LolaAshley702) December 2, 2020