Sasha Obama Raps in Viral City Girls TikTok Video and Social Media Is Loving It

Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, began trending on Twitter Sunday after speculation ran wild that she appears in a TikTok video with a friend. In the clip, the 19-year-old Obama and a friend are seen lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" remix with the City Girl. The video went viral after rapper JT, whose verse is heard in the clip, shared it on Twitter. Obama is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan, while her older sister Malia Obama is attending Harvard University. They are both taking their college classes online from home, Michelle recently told Jennifer Lopez in an Instagram Live conversation. "My girls are studying from home," Michelle said on Sept. 22, notes Us Weekly. "We're itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe. I'm just glad that they're staying put, even if they're sick of me." Michele also appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk show last month, where she said Obama, Malia, and President Obama were all happy to be spending so much time together during the first days of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then though, their daughters have grown "a little sick of us," she said, notes PEOPLE.

