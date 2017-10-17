Controversial ‘Six-Pack Mom’ Sarah Stage Welcomes Baby No. 2

The controversial “six-pack mom” is now a proud mom of two!

Fitness model and social media personality Sarah Stage welcomed baby boy #2 into the world Monday, Oct. 16, with husband Kris Jackson. They chose the name Logan Alexander; he weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

The couple are already parents to 2-year-old James Hunter.

“Sarah, husband Kris and baby Logan are resting. Sarah delivered Logan this afternoon and is resting with new baby per the doctor’s orders,” her rep told Us Weekly. “Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited. Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon.”

Just one day before going into labor, the fit mom shared a selfie revealing her baby bump while donning Calvin Klein underwear.

"#39weeks"

“#39weeks,” she captioned the Instagram photo above.

Stage’s rise to fame actually began when she shared baby bump photos on Instagram while pregnant with James in 2015. With every progressive photo the mom-to-be shared, fans criticized the tiny size of her stomach and pointed out that her abs were visible throughout her entire pregnancy.

She credited her small size to her healthy, active lifestyle before and during pregnancy, but followers still accused her of carrying a malnourished baby due to the unusual size of her bump. Despite their swings at her, Stage gave birth to her first son, who weighed 8.7 pounds and measured 22 inches, right on schedule.

This time around, the 33-year-old’s body grew the same barely-there bump, but her haters multiplied. Stage has more than 2.3 million Instagram followers and with every pic she shared (she always added a hashtag to show how many weeks along she was), people wrote to bring her down.

"#5monthspregnant"

When she announced her pregnancy at five months along, her shredded abs were clearly visible and she showed no signs of a traditional bump. “I could eat a taco and look more pregnant than that!” one person commented on her announcement.

But Stage never let the haters keep her from focusing on her babies’ health. “The majority [of comments] are very supportive and positive, so I focus on that,” she told Cosmopolitan. “The entire [first] pregnancy, I felt reassured from the feedback from my doctor, which was always that the baby was measuring normal and healthy. The same goes for this pregnancy.”

She had to remind followers of that when she was criticized for her workouts during pregnancy. She was slammed for performing crunches at six months, and as she neared her eight month of pregnancy, she spoke out to defend herself.

“I’ve had certain “Instagram medical experts” tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” she wrote alongside a workout clip. “And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

"#8months"

“There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I “look” but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life,” she continued.

Other haters accused Stage of hiring a surrogate to carry her baby, but she brushed them off, enjoyed a lavish baby shower and waited for her little one’s arrival.

That’s some serious dedication to health, fitness and taking the high road when others try to bring you down.

Now, the family gets to enjoy their healthy new addition while haters bite their tongues.