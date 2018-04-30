Sarah Huckabee Sanders Nearly Pushed to Tears During Brutal WHCD Roast

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apeared to be hurt by the jokes made about her on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The event was hosted by comedian Michelle Wolf, who took merciless jabs at White House staff members in a roast-style monologue. Parts of this elicited huge laughs from the audience, though her jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders had the Press Secretary looking sad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like Sarah, I think she’s really resourceful,” Wolf said. “She burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.” The laughter in the room died down a bit, but Wolf continued with her material anyway.

“I have to say I’m a little starstruck, I loved you as Aunt Lydia in A Handmaid’s Tale,” Wolf said to Sanders, adding: “Mike Pence, if you haven’t seen it you would love it.”

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah I Know, Aunt Coulter,” she added.

Wolf is best known for her work on The Daily Show, where she worked as a writer for nearly 300 episodes. She also wrote for a season on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She is currently working on her own news-style comedy show which premieres May 27 on Netflix.

Sanders wasn’t the only one who seemed to think that some of Wolf’s jokes were tasteless. On Twitter, some criticized Wolf for taking too many shots at Sanders’ appearance, feeling that that was too personal and went too far. Among them was New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who was in the headlines last week when President Trump tweeted that he had never met her, despite a photograph of them standing arm in arm in the Oval Office.

“That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive,” Haberman wrote on Twitter.

“Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior,” Wolf fired back. “Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?”

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018



Wolf also responded to a tweet from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer with mock gratitude.

“Tonight’s #WHCD was a disgrace,” Spicer wrote.

“Thank you!” Wolf replied.

Other comedians came to Wolf’s defense, including Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani.

“They call you liars,” he wrote in response to Haberman’s tweet. “They call Mexicans rapists. They call Muslims murderers. They support white supremacists. But someone calls them out on what they do, & suddenly they’re heroes for not walking out.”

They call you liars. They call Mexicans rapists. They call Muslims murderers. They support white supremacists. But someone calls them out on what they do, & suddenly they’re heroes for not walking out. https://t.co/B9aT7moy2C — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 29, 2018



President Trump himself chose to skip the event yet again, holding a campaign-style rally in Michigan instead.