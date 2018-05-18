Santa Fe Shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ Social Media Accounts Give Chilling Look at His Life

On Friday morning, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas, killing at least 10 people. Victims include students and one adult, and others were also injured in the shooting.

Witnesses told CW 39 Houston News that Pagourtzis, a student at the school, was wearing army boots, a trench coat and a T-shirt that read “Born to Kill” when he began firing on his classmates. Officials say that explosive devices including pipe bombs and pressure cookers were found in the high school and in areas adjacent to the school.

Pagourtzis’ now-deleted Facebook account paints a chilling picture of his life, with the teen having uploaded numerous photos of clothing, weapons and other disturbing material.

“Born to Kill”

One of the photos was of the “Born to Kill” shirt Pagourtzis was reportedly wearing when he shot his classmates.

Nazi symbolism

He also posted a photo of a long black military jacket decorated with various emblems including an Iron Cross pin, which was used by the Third Reich as a military decoration for bravery. The symbol was redesigned in 1957 after the German government banned the production of Nazi-associated emblems.

YouTube

On his Facebook page, Pagourtzis promoted a YouTube channel under the pseudonym Comma Kazi, which features three uploaded videos of rap songs, the last of which was shared in 2013.

Instagram

An Instagram account seeming to belong to Pagourtzis contains three posts, two of which were weapons-related. One post was of a toy rifle attached to an arcade video game with an emoji as the caption.

Following list

The account only followed a handful of pages, all of which were gun-related or connected to Donald Trump.

On display

A second Instagram post showed a gun, knife and torch lying on a bed, with the caption, “Hi f—ers.” The third post was of a frog.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Dimitrios Pagourtzis