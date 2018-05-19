Santa Fe High School Classes Canceled Through Tuesday Following Shooting

Santa Fe High School will not have class through Tuesday following Friday morning’s school shooting.

The Associated Press reported on Friday evening that the Santa Fe Independent School District has canceled class “through at least Tuesday.” A district official said in a statement that no plans have been made for resuming class at the time.

On Friday morning, 17-year-old student Dimitris Pagourtzis reportedly opened fire during first period, wielding a .38 pistol and a shotgun. He shot and killed nine students and a teacher while injuring another 10 including an armed police officer. The names of the victims were gradually released as the day went on.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a press conference that both of the weapons legally belonged to Pagourtzis’ father.

“Neither of these weapons were owned or legally possessed by the shooter,” Abbott said, reports CNN. “I have no information if the father was aware the son had taken these weapons.”

He also confirmed that the 17-year-old planned to kill himself following the shooting, based on what police found in his personal journal and cell phone following the arrest.

“We also know information already that the shooter has information contained in journals on his computer and his cell phone that he said that not only did he want to commit the shooting, but he wanted to commit suicide after the shooting,” Abbott told reporters.

The governor continued, “As you probably know, he gave himself up and admitted at the time he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide, that he wanted to take his own life earlier.”

Along with the weapons, numerous pressure cookers and pipe bombs were found on the school grounds. None of them detonated.

Pagourtzis was booked by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department for capital murder with further charges pending and no bond. He made a brief appearance in court on Friday evening, and it was reported within the hour that he confessed to the shooting in a probably cause affidavit.

President Donald Trump gave a press conference shortly after the shooting.

“This has been going on too long in our country,” Trump said. “Too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack.To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High, we’re with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever.”