United by Grief: Remembering Sandy Hook Shootings Five Years Later

It was five years ago that a young man walked into a Connecticut school and carried out a tragedy that scarred a nation.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza barged into Sandy Hook Elementary School to carry out a rampage that would leave 26 people dead. Among the victims were 20 first-graders and six staff members. It was a tragedy that President Barack Obama said marked the “worst day” of his presidency.

As a nation mourned, the question remains: has it healed?

Now, five years later, people are joining together to remember those lost and ask what has changed since.

“We’re going to stick together and in time, we’re going to heal,” a school aide had told a reporter after the shooting, Yahoo News reports. Today, Twitter users are showing that five years hasn’t brought the healing they’ve hoped for.

As loved ones of the victims take to social media to remember those they’ve lost, the words of Michele Gay, mother of Josephine Gay, still ring true. “There’s not going to be a point where we can put an ‘ed’ on the word ‘recover.’ “

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, asks one simple question on this day: “What have I done since then, to make sure it never happens again?”

The Senator’s sentiment is one shared by many, who are asking what else can be done to prevent more families from enduring the loss that occurred at Sandy Hook.

