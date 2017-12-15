United by Grief: Remembering Sandy Hook Shootings Five Years Later

It was five years ago that a young man walked into a Connecticut school and carried out a tragedy that scarred a nation.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza barged into Sandy Hook Elementary School to carry out a rampage that would leave 26 people dead. Among the victims were 20 first-graders and six staff members. It was a tragedy that President Barack Obama said marked the “worst day” of his presidency.

As a nation mourned, the question remains: has it healed?

Now, five years later, people are joining together to remember those lost and ask what has changed since.

“We’re going to stick together and in time, we’re going to heal,” a school aide had told a reporter after the shooting, Yahoo News reports. Today, Twitter users are showing that five years hasn’t brought the healing they’ve hoped for.

It’s been 5 years since #SandyHook. That is just crushing. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 14, 2017

Five years ago – in mere minutes — our nation lost twenty children and six teachers to senseless bullets. No child should suffer that fate. No family should bear that unbearable grief. We pray for #SandyHook today and beg for a better, braver nation tomorrow. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 14, 2017

Five years later I can still remember every detail of that day #SandyHook — Austin Blum (@ausblum) December 14, 2017

As loved ones of the victims take to social media to remember those they’ve lost, the words of Michele Gay, mother of Josephine Gay, still ring true. “There’s not going to be a point where we can put an ‘ed’ on the word ‘recover.’ “

Hard to believe this picture was taken over five years ago now — just a few months before Noah was killed at Sandy Hook. Forever six years old, forever loved, forever my little brother. 💚 pic.twitter.com/WxbIzhm6ZL — Danielle Vabner (@daniellelvabner) December 14, 2017

5 years ago she was in a PPT. Had no idea these moments would be her last. She heard gunshots. She left the conference room. She confronted the shooter. It was then the world learned what I knew my whole life. My mother was a hero. @DHochsprung #SandyHook #5years pic.twitter.com/8yQsMYkEmX — Erica L Lafferty (@ELaffGarb) December 14, 2017

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, asks one simple question on this day: “What have I done since then, to make sure it never happens again?”

5 years ago this morning, the unthinkable happened in Sandy Hook. Ask yourself today: what have I done since then, to make sure it never happens again? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 14, 2017

The Senator’s sentiment is one shared by many, who are asking what else can be done to prevent more families from enduring the loss that occurred at Sandy Hook.

Today is the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Since then, 40 moments of silence in Congress and 0 commonsense gun bills signed into law. @stophandguns @sandyhook — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) December 14, 2017

5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD. #everytown — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) December 14, 2017