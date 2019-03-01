Samantha Markle Slams Sister Meghan Markle: ‘She Doesn’t Have a Heart’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is launching another verbal attack against her royal sister, claiming that the pregnant Duchess “doesn’t have a heart.”

In a documentary for a Channel 5 program, Meghan And The Markles: A Family At War, set to air on March 1, and marking her first public interview since the letter the Duchess of Sussex sent to her father was leaked, Samantha accuses her sister of playing a “strategic and contrived” game in an effort at “playing the victim.”

“She doesn’t have a heart or she would have been doing everything she could to make him comfortable and reciprocate, and be loving, and gracious and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age,” she says in the documentary, according to the Daily Mail. “So broken heart? No, his heart is broken. She can’t turn herself into the victim here.”

In the letter, dated August of 2018, just three months after her wedding to Prince Harry, the then newly-minted Duchess of Sussex expressed how her father’s actions, including the staged paparazzi scandal, “have broken my heart into a million pieces.” She went on to beg her father to “stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband.”

“That letter was strategic, it was so elegantly written and contrived,” Samantha claims of the letter. “She was basically saying that my dad had been and liar and that I was a liar.”

The five-page letter also accused Samantha of lying to the press about her, though Samantha denies the accusations.

“I wasn’t maliciously lying, I was pointing out what the world was already saying. I was pointing out that humanitarians don’t treat their fathers cruelly, was that a lie?” she said. “And because the world watched it happen to my dad, they watched her do it.”

While Markle has not publicly commented on the letter or the continued attacks against her and the British Royals carried out by her family, Samantha is hoping to shed light on her family dynamics and uncover the truth in two tell-all books set to be released later this year, In the Shadows of the Duchess I and In the Shadows of the Duchess II.

Set to be released in April and July, matching the dates of Markle’s due date and her birthday, will “cover everything from behind the scenes that the world does not know about…from lullabies to lies.”