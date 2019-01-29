Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Light of Baby News

Samantha Markle is calling for an end to the family drama following news that her half-sister, Meghan Markle, is pregnant with her and Prince Harry‘s first child.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged older half-sister issued a public apology to Meghan following the Monday baby news announcement by Kensington Palace, issuing a plea for family unity and forgiveness.

“I’m so excited, I’m so happy for you and I really, really am sorry for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I’ve said when I just didn’t understand what was going on and I wanted things to work out for my dad,” Samantha told the Daily Mail, addressing the Duchess directly. “But this is just a great time for you guys and Meg, I love you. Congratulations to both of you. Let’s just let it all go and you two be wonderful happy parents – I’m so happy for both of you.”

Samantha, who has been the source of increasing tension between the Markle family since before the May 19th royal wedding, went on to plead for egos to be put aside.

“Everybody just needs to shut the heck up and let this be a great thing for them, for the world, for the family and that’s where I’m at,” Samantha said. “It’s so important that everybody put their egos aside. Meghan’s done some things with my dad, but in my heart, I love her and I want her and the baby to do well. I was kind of overwhelmed with emotion [when I heard] and I just thought, I’m letting everything go. It’s beautiful and I’m so excited for Harry too.”

“I think everybody really just needs to come together and realize this is really important and special for Meg, for Harry, for the child, for all of us, and we need to stop the sparring,” she continued. “I want things to be alright in my family and everybody has to be on the same page. I want that for the child but I want that for Meg too.”

The apology marked Samantha’s second statement since the exciting baby news. On Tuesday, she issued a similar statement, telling The Sun that “it just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear” and that she wants “Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., has not yet issued a statement following the news, but a source close to him claimed that he was “delighted” and had been informed of the news prior to the official announcement.