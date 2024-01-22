Bagged Ice Recalled After Glass and Metal Discovered Inside

Anyone hoping to sip on an ice-cold drink may be out of luck, at least if you're in one corner of the globe. Bags of ice are being pulled from store shelves across Western Australia due to possible glass and metal contamination, with Food Standards Australia New Zealand earlier this month alerting consumers that Frozen Options Pty Ltd issued an urgent recall of North Aussie Jumbo Ice bags.

The recall was issued on Jan. 4 and includes 5-kilogram bags of North Aussie Jumbo Ice bags. Only bags with lot codes W0028819 – W0030228; W0025994 – W0027405; W0033050 – W0034161; W0023170 – W0024581; W0024582 – W0025993; W0021757 – W0022169 are included in the recall. The products have a best-before date of November 2025. The ice bags were sold at Western Australian Petrol Stations, as well as independent retailers in South Hedland, Port Hedland, Wedgefield, Karratha, Nickol, Bulgarra, and Broome.

The recall was issued due to the "presence of foreign matter (glass/metal)," per Food Standards Australia New Zealand, which noted that "food products containing glass and metal may cause illness/injury if consumed." It is unclear if there have been any reports of injury or illness in connection to consumption of the recalled ice. Due to the risk the recalled ice poses, consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled product, which should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The agency added that "consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund."

The recall marks the second recall in recent weeks to impact ice. Back in the U.S. in October, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers that Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers, which were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2022 through July 2022, were recalled due to a laceration hazard. More than 260 reports were received from consumers who said the metal blades broke off the auger and went into the ice basket. Although no injuries were reported, the small metal pieces of the blades posed a laceration hazard, resulting in the issue of the recall. Consumers were advised to immediately stop the use of the ice maker and contact Far Success Trading Limited to receive a free replacement.