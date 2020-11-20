'My Cousin Vinny' Director Responds to Rudy Giuliani After Wild Press Conference Mention

✖

During Rudy Giuliani's press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump's lawyer suddenly referenced the 1992 classic comedy My Cousin Vinny, even completely describing a scene from the film. Giuliani brought up the movie while he claimed there the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, without offering any evidence to back his unfounded allegation of widespread fraud. Jonathan Lynn, who directed My Cousin Vinny, had a witty response to Giuliani bringing up his film.

"I regard Giuliani's praise of My Cousin Vinny as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," Lynn said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Lynn's film was a critical and commercial success, starring Joe Pesci as the titular New York lawyer who comes to the South to clear a cousin of a crime he did not commit. Marisa Tomei won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Vinny's girlfriend, Mona Lisa Vito.

Giuliani's reenacts a scene from "My Cousin Vinny" and then casually accuses Biden of crimes. Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/3RKJeX8cWs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Giuliani brought up My Cousin Vinny while making a claim that Republican poll watchers were kept too far away from ballots to really inspect them. "Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn," the former New York City mayor said. "And when, the nice lady who said she saw, and then he says to her, 'How many fingers do I got up?' And she says a three. Well, she was too far away to see it was only two. These people were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing."

Giuliani's press conference included several strange moments that caught the Internet's attention, including a moment when it appeared he was sweating so much his hair dye was dripping down the sides of his head. However, New York stylists who spoke with The New York Times suggested it might not have been hair dye. Mirko Vergani of the Manhattan salon Drawing Room told the Times Giuliani might have used mascara or a touch-up pen to make his sideburns match the rest of his hair.

Takamichi Hair's Gene Sarcinello disagreed, saying that if his hair dye was "not washed out properly," the drip is what would happen. The dye could have been sprayed on he said. "Not knowing exactly what he has on his hair, it’s hair-color related definitely," Sarcinello told the Times. "In some of the pictures I’m seeing, it looks glossy. Which looks like a product in his hair.”