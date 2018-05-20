Royal Wedding Viewers Take Aim at Kate Middleton’s Hat Choice

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton stirred responses from social media over her choice of hat during Saturday’s Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Royal Family was decked out in their finest outfits, though the attention grabber on social media appeared to be Middleton for wearing one of her signature hats.

Twitter users sounded off on the Duchess of Cambridge’s hat choice, with some saying it looked like a potato chip while others believed it was one she’d previously worn.

Kate Middleton stays equipped with a bad ass hat! COME ALL THE WAY TF THROUGH WITH THE HAT KATE! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — i am Enough. 💕 (@rachelglenice) May 19, 2018

The best part of the royal wedding: they look utterly smitten with each other. (And her dress. And Kate’s hat.) — Kristan Higgins (@Kristan_Higgins) May 19, 2018

I just seen a bit of the royal wedding and kate middletons hat looks like an actual prawn cracker from certain angles — rachael (@rachaelohan) May 19, 2018

Pretty sure Kate is rewearing the flower hat she wore to Zara Philipps’s wedding (pictured below), which is one of my favorite hats of all time. pic.twitter.com/ZSkEPHgEEK — Rachel King (@rachelking) May 19, 2018

It seems Kate Middleton wearing a Philip Treacy hat to the #royalwedding — Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) May 19, 2018

Kate brought back the potato chip hat from Zara’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/723H3sSXqn — Kelly Lynch (@HRH_KLynch) May 19, 2018

The guests included 1,200 members of the public from across the United Kingdom selected to attend, as well as a number of celebrities including George and Amal Clooney.