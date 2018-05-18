Royal Wedding: See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Carriage Procession Route

Following the royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on a carriage ride, and the world is getting a first look at the route.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" during the royal wedding, the newlywed couple will make their first public appearance during a 25-minute carriage ride through Windsor Town, and Kensington Palace gave the world a first look at the route.

As preparations for the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle continue in Windsor, join us for a look at the route the newlyweds will take in a Carriage Procession following the Wedding Ceremony.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/YnFQVhxxti — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

According to an official statement from Kensington Palace, following the ceremony in St. George's Chapel, which is expected to last about an hour, the "newly married couple will process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry's charities gathered in the Cloister… As the couple step into their Carriage, close family members will gather on the West Steps to wave them off on their Procession."

According to the official statement, the carriage procession is Prince Harry and Markle's "chance to express their gratitude for the goodwill and warm wishes they have received from all quarters in the months since their engagement," and it is something that they are "very much looking forward to."

The procession, expected to last roughly 25 minutes, will take Prince Harry and Markle through the town of Windsor and down the infamous Long Walk before returning to Windsor Castle, meaning there are plenty of chances for the public to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

However, it is expected that the streets of Windsor Town will be packed for the big day, so it is best to camp out several days in advanced in order to get the best viewing spot.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, which will be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father and son team named Storm and Tyrone. It will be the only horse-drawn carriage in the procession.

The carriage was taken on a dry-run of the route on Thursday, during the royal wedding rehearsal.

The soon-to-be newlyweds were also present for the rehearsal, officially kicking off the pomp and pageantry of the royal nuptials when their motorcade drove along the Long Walk. They were said to have practiced their vows behind the closed doors of St. George's Chapel, where the royal wedding choir, an all-male choir, was spotted rehearsing inside.

Military personnel, including soldiers from the Household Calvary, also marched through the streets of Windsor. They were joined by the Band of Household Calvary, giving royal watchers, who are already camping out in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple on the big day, a tease of the music that will be played on May 19.