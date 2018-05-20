Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Break With Tradition in Royal Wedding’s First Dance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eschewed royal traditions throughout their wedding Saturday, and that continued well into the night at their reception. Even the song they picked for their first dance strayed from tradition.

An E! News source who was at the Frogmore House reception, which only 200 of their 600 guests were invited to, said Harry and Markle danced to Whitney Houston’s 1987 song, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

The report confirmed speculation from earlier this month. Back on May 6, The Sun predicted the Houston hit would be the song for Harry and Markle’s first dance as a married couple. They reportedly put together a playlist of “fun and bouncy” songs.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle also referred to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as her go-to “happy song” in a 2016 Lifestyle Magazine interview.

The reception also included a special DJ performance from actor Idris Elba, who was a guest at the reception, reports the Telegraph. Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and George and Amal Clooney also attended the exclusive reception.

There was also a cocktail menu called “When Harry Met Meghan,” an obvious reference to the Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan comedy When Harry Met Sally….

According to E! News‘ source, Prince William also delivered a speech about his younger brother clearly being in love.

“My brother is clearly in love. Being in love is like a little boy wetting himself. You don’t know you are doing it, everyone else knows and you get a warm feeling,” William said. “With all this talk of love, everyone is emotional, even the cake is crying.”

Harry’s father Prince Charles, who hosted the reception, joked, “The budget is out of the window on this one.”

Markle and Harry both changed for the reception. Harry ditched his military uniform for a tuxedo. Markle wore a halter dress designed by Stella McCartney.

Before the wedding, it was reported that Markle planned to speak at the evening reception, breaking with tradition.

The evening reception was the second reception of the day. After the wedding, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” a guest told PEOPLE of Harry’s speech at the afternoon reception. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

Harry and Markle will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.