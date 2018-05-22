‘The Royal Wedding – Official Recording’ Released, Vows Included

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on Saturday was unforgettable, and soon every part of it will be available on CD. It is also the first-ever royal wedding audio available to stream.

After the wedding, Decca Records posted a video of its staff working hard to get the audio mastered for streaming and making the album available to download only hours after Harry and Markle exchanged vows.

A busy day putting the #RoyalWeddingAlbum together at the Decca office! Working on the tracklist and album artwork while the audio is being mastered 🎶 The album will be available to download or stream in just a few hours! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/RHCvnN9iLV — Decca Records (@DeccaRecords) May 19, 2018

A physical CD and vinyl release will follow on Friday.

The album will include all the music performed during the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, as well as the wedding vows and the Bishop Rev. Michael Curry’s now-famous speech. The performances of “Stand By Me,” “Amen” and “This Little Light of Mine” by Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir are also featured on the album.

The 19-year-old British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s acclaimed performances of “Sicilienne” by von Paradis, Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” and “Après Un Rêve” by Fauré are also on the collection.

The 27-track album closes with the Grandsire Triples Quarter Peal played by the Bell Ringers of St. George’s.

“It is a massive responsibility with absolutely no room for error, so I will be relieved when it’s over, but very happy and honoured to be a part of this day,” Anna Berry, a Grammy-nominated producer, said of the album in a statement.

“Decca are hugely honoured to have been involved in recording this remarkable day,” Decca president Rebecca Allen added. “The choices of music, and the artists involved, were of the highest quality and will now be available for everyone around the world to listen back to, again and again.”

Decca, which also released recordings of the weddings of Prince Charles and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Princess Diana, said proceeds from the album will be donated to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Since getting married, Harry and Markle will now be known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle also retired from acting, so she will take on royal duties “in support of The Queen through engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages,” according to the Royal Family website.

Here is the full tracklist for the wedding album.

1. Royal Salute (The Arrival Of Her Majesty The Queen And His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh) – The State Trumpeters

2. Rejoicing (The Arrival Of The Bride) – The State Trumpeters

3. Handel: “Eternal Source of Light Divine” (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne) HWV 74 – Elin Manahan Thomas (soprano)

4. The Welcome – The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean Of Windsor

5. The Preface – The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean Of Windsor

6. Traditional: Lord Of All Hopefulness – Luke Bond (organ), James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor

7. The Declarations -Prince Harry, Ms Meghan Markle, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury

8. The Collect – The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury

9. Reading From The Song Of Solomon – Lady Jane Fellowes

10. Tallis: “If Ye Love Me” – James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor

11. The Address – The Most Reverend Michael Curry

12. “Stand By Me” – The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson (conductor)

13. The Vows – Prince Harry, Ms Meghan Markle, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury

14. The Giving Of The Rings – Prince Harry, Ms Meghan Markle, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury

15. The Proclamation – The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury

16. Rutter: “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” – Luke Bond (organ), James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor

17. The Blessing Of The Marriage – The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury

18. The Prayers – Archbishop Angaelos, The Reverend Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin

19. Hughes, Williams: “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer” – Luke Bond (organ), James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor

20. The Blessing – The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean Of Windsor

21. von Paradis: “Sicilienne in E Flat Major” (Arr. Hazell) – Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra

22. Fauré: “Après Un Rêve, Op.7” (Arr. Hazell) – Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra

23. Schubert: “Ave Maria, D.839” (Arr. Hazell) – Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra

24. Traditional: “National Anthem” – The State Trumpeters, Luke Bond (organ), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra, James Vivian (choir conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor

25. Boyce: “1. Allegro” (Symphony No.1 in B flat Major) – Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra

26. “Amen/This Little Light Of Mine” – The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson (conductor)

27. Traditional: Grandsire Triples Quarter Peal – Bell Ringers Of St George’s