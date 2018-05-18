Royal Wedding Cake Video Officially Released

The Royal Wedding cake (probably) tastes just as good as it looks. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be indulging in a lemon sponge cake with elderflower syrup featuring Amalfi lemon curd and covered with a Swiss meringue elderflower buttercream, the beginnings of which you can see being made below.

Royal Baker Claire Ptak gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the cake is made in a video shared by Buckingham Palace.

Watch as the royal wedding cake is being made in the video above.

Ptak says the sweetness of the buttercream will perfectly complement the tartness from the lemon sponge, giving guests a “perfect balance.”

“Where the buttercream is really sweet, the lemon curd is very tart. So you get a really lovely thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all those flavors and sensations. Hopefully it’s perfectly balanced,” Ptak said, adding that the full construction complete with the finishing touches will be assembled the day of the wedding.

“We will assemble it in-situ at Windsor Castle Saturday morning and then add the flowers because they obviously need to be added at the last moment,” Ptak explains.

Specific details surrounding the wedding, like what Markle’s dress will look like, have been few and far between, but it was revealed that she will walk down the aisle unescorted down the aisle on Saturday during the first part of the wedding procession. When she reaches the Quire, where the main royal guests will be seated, Markle will be joined by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, where they will walk together to the foot of the altar.

Instead of Charles giving her away to her husband-to-be int he traditional sense, he will stand back as Markle approaches Prince Harry, a plan Markle reportedly came up with herself even when the plan was for her own father to walk her down the aisle.

As far as Markle’s dress, the details remain unknown — but rumors are circulating that David Emmanuel, the designer of Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding gown, may be designing the former Suits star’s gown as well.

Rumors that he could be the designer were sparked after the co-designer of Elizabeth Emanuel was spotted at Windsor Castle, where St. George’s Chapel is located and where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived just a day prior.

Emanuel had previously teased the idea of what he would put Markle in should he be the one to design the gown.

“What would I put Meghan in? Something sleek and clean, quite bodied with a long train, and I’d put her in a clinging silk crepe,” Emanuel previously stated, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “But, you know, she can’t be the sex bomb on her wedding day. She can look smoldering and wonderful, but it’s got to be regal.”