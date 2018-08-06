Royal Wedding Bishop Michael Curry Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Undergoes Surgery

Bishop Michael Curry, the American clergyman who preached about the power of love at the royal wedding, is recovering after having undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

The 65-year-old American clergyman, who gave the now infamous sermon about his “love theory” at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 royal nuptials, announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer last week, making the announcement on the Episcopal News Service. He added that after “a variety of tests, consultations, and conversations” with his family, it was decided that surgery was the best treatment.

“I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain,” Curry wrote at the time.

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, who is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States, underwent surgery on Tuesday, July 31 to have his prostate gland removed and is now said to be in good condition, according to his family, who said that they are “touched by the outpouring of prayers and well wishes.”

It is expected that Curry, who is said to be resting, will make a full recovery in 4-6 weeks’ time. He is expected to resume his duties in early September pending no medical complications. His family is asking for privacy during his recovery.

The 65-year-old rose to prominence following his fiery sermon at the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in which he preached about the power and importance of love.

“There’s power in love. If you don’t believe me, think about a time when you first fell in love. The whole world seemed to center around you and your beloved. Oh, there’s power, there’s power in love,” Curry said in his sermon. “Not just in its romantic forms, but any form, any shape of love. There’s a certain sense in which when you are loved and you know it, when someone cares for you and you know it, when you love and you show it, it actually feels right. There’s something right about it.”

Curry’s sermon, which captivated both those in attendance and those watching from home, went on to reference Martin Luther King Jr. and slaves in the antebellum South. It was so popular that even Saturday Night Live poked fun at it.